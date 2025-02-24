Team India is in scintillating form at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, having registered back-to-back victories against Bangladesh and Pakistan. With momentum firmly on their side, Rohit Sharma’s men are now preparing for their final group-stage match against New Zealand on Sunday, March 2, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The high-stakes encounter will begin at 2:30 PM IST, just like India’s previous matches.

A win against New Zealand will all but confirm India’s place in the semi-finals. Currently sitting at the top of Group A with four points from two matches, the Men in Blue have showcased a dominant all-round performance in the tournament so far. Their latest triumph, a commanding six-wicket victory over Pakistan, further strengthened their position as favorites for the knockout stage.

The much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash lived up to expectations, drawing massive global attention. Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and opted to bat first, but his team struggled against India’s disciplined bowling attack. The Pakistani batting lineup collapsed under pressure, managing only 241 runs. Kuldeep Yadav was the standout bowler for India, picking up three wickets for just 40 runs, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj provided crucial breakthroughs.

Virat Kohli's flawless innings Chasing 242, India’s batting lineup made light work of the target, thanks to a masterclass from Virat Kohli. The star batter played a flawless innings, scoring his 51st ODI century and leading India to victory with an unbeaten 100. His knock, alongside a steady 56 from Shreyas Iyer, ensured India reached the target comfortably with six wickets in hand.

With two wins in two matches, India now shift its focus to New Zealand, a formidable opponent. A win would guarantee their place in the semi-finals and keep their unbeaten streak alive in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.