Champions Trophy tour in PoK stand cancelled after ICC asks Pakistan Cricket Board to drop plans

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 was officially unveiled a day before. However, the scheduling of the tournament is yet to take place as BCCI have refused to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns.

Koushik Paul
Updated15 Nov 2024, 05:22 PM IST
ICC Champions Trophy 2025(X)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) suffered a huge blow after the International Cricket Council (ICC) asked the host body to cancel the Champions Trophy tour in cities of cities of Skardu, Hunza, and Muzaffarabad which fall under the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 was officially unveiled on Thursday as the world body posted a promo for the major event. Pakistan has confirmed as the sole hosts for the tournament in the promo.

The decision by ICC came after BCCI's reported objection to PCB's plans. It was also understood that the PCB jumped in quickly by announcing the schedule as the ICC is yet to chalk out the trophy tour plan.

On Thursday, PCB announced the trophy tour plan on social media. “Get ready, Pakistan! The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour kicks off in Islamabad on 16 November, also visiting scenic travel destinations like Skardu, Murree, Hunza and Muzaffarabad. Catch a glimpse of the trophy which Sarfaraz Ahmed lifted in 2017 at The Oval, from 16-24 November,” PCB said in the post.

More to follow…

First Published:15 Nov 2024, 05:22 PM IST
