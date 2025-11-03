Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux are now engaged: Check out their combined net worth.

Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc has officially announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, in a romantic proposal that captured fans’ hearts across the world.

The Ferrari F1 star, 28, shared the happy news on Instagram on November 2, posting a carousel of pictures featuring the couple and their pet dachshund, Leo. The sweet caption read: “Mr². & Mrs. Leclerc”, along with heart and ring emojis, signaling the start of their new chapter together.

In the photos, Alexandra can be seen showing off a stunning oval diamond engagement ring while the couple smiles with Leo, who wore a special collar tag that read: “Dad wants to marry you.” According to Yahoo, the proposal setup included cakes, roses, and a bone-shaped cookie engraved with “She said yes!"

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux net worth One of Formula 1’s brightest talents, Charles Leclerc has built an estimated net worth of $50 million as of 2025. His earnings come from his Ferrari salary of $34 million per year, race winnings, and major endorsements with Richard Mille, Puma, Ray-Ban, Giorgio Armani, and EA Sports, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

According to Magzineproto, Alexandra Saint's net worth is around $2 million, as of 2024. Although the exact number is not confirmed, considering her a young online celebrity, the numbers are great.

Who is Alexandra Saint Mleux? Born in France, Alexandra Saint Mleux, 27, is a model, influencer, and art historian. A graduate trained at the Louvre, she specializes in 20th-century art movements and has over 1.9 million TikTok followers and 2.9 million Instagram followers.

The couple reportedly met during Paris Fashion Week in March 2023, shortly after Leclerc’s victory at the Australian Grand Prix. They later made their first public appearance together at Wimbledon 2023, and Alexandra has since been a regular at Grand Prix races, cheering Leclerc on from the paddock.

FAQs 1. Who is Charles Leclerc engaged to? Charles Leclerc is engaged to Alexandra Saint Mleux, a French art historian, model, and influencer who studied at the Louvre and is active in the fashion and luxury lifestyle world.

2. How did Charles Leclerc propose to Alexandra Saint Mleux? Leclerc proposed with their pet dog, Leo, who wore a collar tag that read “Dad wants to marry you.”