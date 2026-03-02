Charles Leclerc wedding: F1 star marries Alexandra Saint Mleux in private Monaco ceremony; shares heartwarming pictures

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has tied the knot with longtime partner Alexandra Saint Mleux in an intimate civil ceremony in Monaco, just days before the 2026 Formula 1 season kicks off. The couple, who got engaged in November 2025, exchanged vows on February 28 in a low-key event.

Also Read | F1 Australian GP 2026 set to proceed despite Middle East conflict travel chaos

Emotional social media reveal captures fans' hearts Charles Leclerc took to social media to share touching videos and glimpses from their special day, showing the pair driving away in a stunning 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa. Dressed in a pale suit, the Monegasque driver looked every bit the proud groom as they cruised Monaco's streets, escorted by motorcycles. Alexandra, radiant in her wedding gown and holding a bouquet of white flowers, sat beside him in the vintage convertible, a perfect nod to Leclerc's racing legacy.

The post sparked an outpouring of congratulations from fans and the F1 community alike.

A love story that began in 2023 The couple's journey started in early 2023, with rumours swirling after they were spotted together in March. They made their first public appearance at Wimbledon in July that year. Since then, Alexandra has been a regular in the F1 paddock, winning over fans with her support and charm. Their adorable dachshund, Leo, has also become a beloved figure.

In a past GQ Sports interview, Charles Leclerc shared his affection for the pup, “He’s my best friend. He’s the best. I bring him to most of the races. Last year, he got a paddock pass, but he doesn’t need it anymore. People know him more than me.” Leo reportedly played a sweet role in the wedding celebrations.

Also Read | Oscar Piastri leads Lando Norris in Hungarian Grand Prix FP3

Boost ahead of Australian Grand Prix The timing couldn't be better for Charles Leclerc, who enters the new season in high spirits. The Australian Grand Prix, the 2026 opener, runs from March 6 to 8 in Melbourne. Fresh from pre-season testing, where he completed 135 laps on the final day, Leclerc remains cautious but optimistic.

“The test day was very smooth; we ran through our programme and tested all the things we planned to. In terms of performance, it’s still difficult to understand where we really stand because teams are hiding their true form, so it’s important not to focus too much on lap times and prepare for the first race,” he said recently.