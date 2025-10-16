Charlotte Hornets waive veteran guard Spencer Dinwiddie; check details

The Charlotte Hornets made a surprising move by waiving veteran guard Spencer Dinwiddie, as announced by the team on Thursday. This decision comes just months after Dinwiddie signed a one-year, $3.6 million contract with the Hornets in early July during free agency.

With the regular season approaching, Charlotte had to make tough roster decisions, and Dinwiddie’s guaranteed salary was cut to finalize the team’s lineup.

Why the Charlotte Hornets made the move The Charlotte Hornets’ decision to waive Dinwiddie was driven by the need to trim their roster and manage salary cap constraints before the regular-season opener.

Despite signing Dinwiddie to bolster their backcourt, the team likely evaluated their depth and opted to prioritize other players. Dinwiddie appeared in only two preseason games with Charlotte, which may have limited his opportunity to secure a firm role in the rotation.

The Hornets are focusing on building around their young core, including players like LaMelo Ball, and may have seen Dinwiddie’s role as redundant or less critical to their long-term plans.

This move also reflects Charlotte’s broader strategy to remain flexible as they aim to compete in the Eastern Conference. By releasing Dinwiddie, Charlotte opens up opportunities to develop younger talent or explore other roster additions.

Spencer Dinwiddie’s recent performance Spencer Dinwiddie, now entering his 12th NBA season, has been a reliable playmaker and scorer throughout his career. In the previous season, with the Dallas Mavericks, he averaged 14.3 points and 6.2 assists in 30 starts, showcasing his ability to lead an offense.

Overall, in 79 appearances for the Mavericks in 2024-25, he posted 11 points, 4.4 assists, and 2.6 rebounds in 27 minutes per game. His experience as a starter and sixth man makes him a valuable asset for teams seeking backcourt depth.

Dinwiddie’s standout contribution came during the Mavericks’ 2022 Western Conference finals run, where he played a significant role as a sixth man after being acquired in the Kristaps Porzingis trade.

A year later, he was part of the blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade to the Brooklyn Nets. With career averages of 13.0 points and 5.1 assists across 621 games (345 starts) for teams like the Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Nets, and Mavericks, Dinwiddie’s versatility is undeniable.

What’s next for Spencer Dinwiddie? At 32 years old, Spencer Dinwiddie remains an attractive option for NBA teams. His experience, ball-handling, and ability to create offense make him a potential fit for playoff contenders or teams needing backcourt stability. After being waived, he becomes a free agent, free to sign with any team. Given his track record, it’s likely that he will draw interest from squads looking for a veteran presence off the bench.