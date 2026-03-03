Chase Pistone, former NASCAR driver and Legends Car champion passes away at 42

The motorsports world is in mourning following the sudden passing of Chase Pistone, a respected former NASCAR competitor and dominant force in Legends Car racing. The 42-year-old driver, grandson of two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner "Tiger" Tom Pistone, passed away in early March 2026. His family confirmed the news, sparking an outpouring of tributes from fans and the racing community.

Heartfelt family tribute Chase's brother Nick Pistone broke the news via an emotional Facebook post. “Well, my young brother and best friend is gone," he wrote. "I'm broken-hearted and don't know if I'll ever get over this. I miss you, Chase, already, and I hope you are in a better place. I love you, and I miss you so much already!”

Nick, along with brother Tom, spoke to Legends Nation and requested promotion of the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (dial or text 988). This call for awareness highlights the importance of mental health support during tough times.

NASCAR national series career Chase Pistone made 10 starts across NASCAR's national series between 2005 and 2014. In the series now called NASCAR Xfinity (formerly O'Reilly Auto Parts), he ran four races. His debut in 2006 with Braun Racing ended in 37th after overheating forced him out after 111 laps. His strongest result came in 2014, a 14th-place finish at Iowa Speedway driving the No 31 Chevrolet for Turner Scott Motorsports.

In the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Pistone competed in six events, earning a career-high ninth at Gateway in 2014 aboard the No. 9 Chevrolet Silverado for NTS Motorsports.

He also notched a top-10 in his single ARCA Menards Series start at Iowa in 2006 and won a 2007 USAR Hooters Pro Cup race at Concord Speedway.

Legends Car dominance and team ownership Chase Pistone excelled in grassroots racing, claiming four Summer Shootout Championships in Legends Cars. He boasted more than 80 feature wins across Legends, Late Model, and USAR events. As owner of Chase Pistone Inc., his team frequently contended for and claimed victories.

Lasting legacy in racing Carrying the Pistone family name, linked to his grandfather's Cup successes, Chase built respect through dedication and talent from youth divisions to national levels. The community remembers his competitive drive and positive presence.