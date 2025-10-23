Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier arrested in FBI gambling probe: All you need to know

Chauncey Billups, Portland Trail Blazers head coach, and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier were arrested on Thursday (October 23) in a sweeping FBI gambling probe. The arrests, linked to separate illicit betting schemes, have shaken the NBA world just as the 2025-26 season began. With the FBI poised to share more details, the basketball community reels from the fallout. Here are the latest updates of the unfolding saga.

Advertisement

Who is Chauncey Billups, and what are the allegations? Chauncey Billups, 49, a 2024 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, is a basketball icon. Drafted third overall in 1997, he earned the “Mr. Big Shot” nickname by guiding the Detroit Pistons to a 2004 NBA Finals victory over the Lakers, securing Finals MVP. A five-time All-Star from 2006-2010, Billups moved from a 17-year playing career to ESPN analyst, Clippers assistant, and, since 2021, Trail Blazers head coach in his fifth season.

Billups was arrested in Oregon on Thursday. He is implicated in an underground poker ring tied to organized crime, per ABC News. The charges focus on high-stakes games in cities like Manhattan and Las Vegas, not NBA game fixing. Billups is set to appear in a federal court today.

Advertisement

What led to Terry Rozier’s arrest? Terry Rozier, the 30-year-old Miami Heat guard, was detained in Orlando Thursday morning, ESPN reported. A 2015 first-round pick, Rozier joined Miami in 2024 after playing for Boston and Charlotte Hornets. Known for his remarkable scoring, Rozier is accused of leaking roster details to manipulate player prop bets. In a March 2023 Hornets-Pelicans game, Rozier allegedly faked a foot injury 10 minutes in, triggering $13,759 in bets on his performance unders, per ESPN.

Rozier was absent from Miami’s opener and is expected to make his initial appearance in Orlando federal court later this afternoon.