Check Rajasthan’s hilarious banter for former Royals Jos Buttler, Prasidh Krishna ahead of IPL GT vs RR clash

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) have once again showcased their social media game with a humour-infused social media post. Ahead of their upcoming clash against Gujarat Titans (GT), RR shared a reunion video of the team's former players who are now a part of the GT squad.

Playful video The video is made using a famous scene from the popular Bollywood movie 'Golmaal', and it features Jos Buttler, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tewatia, and Mahipal Lomror, with their faces digitally morphed onto the actors in the scene. The funny clip is designed to take fans on a nostalgic journey.

The spotlight, however, shines brightest on Jos Buttler, now a key figure for Gujarat Titans. He played from 2018 to 2024 for RR and amassed 3055 runs in the 83 matches played during the span. He smashed seven centuries and 18 fifties. His departure from RR and transition to GT will add an emotional layer to the upcoming game. The video also includes Prasidh Krishna, Mahipal Lomror, and Rahul Tewatia, who played an integral part for RR during their stint with the team.

The upcoming clash between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals As the Gujarat Titans prepare to lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals at their home ground, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, the stakes go beyond just winning points. It’s a personal battle now. Will Jos Buttler shine against his former squad? Can the current RR team outsmart its former players? It will be more than just a match. It will be a contest filled with emotion and a touch of playful revenge.

Sanju Samson ahead of the GT vs RR game "We took our time to find out what the best combination, lineups and batting orders are. We have to take care of injuries as this is a long tournament."

Shubman Gill ahead of the GT vs RR match “Bowlers are game-changers, especially in this format, a lot of people talk about big hitters but bowlers win you games.”

Probable Playing XIIs Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya, Tushar Deshpande

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma/ Arshad Khan

GT vs RR head-to-head in the Indian Premier League Total matches played: 6

GT won: 5

RR won: 1