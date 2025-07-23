Chelsea advancing talks to sign Ajax defender Jorrel Hato and RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons

Chelsea are in talks to sign Ajax’s Jorrel Hato and RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons. However, to follow UEFA’s financial rules and manage their large squad, the Blues need to raise over £60 million to bring in new players for the 2025-26 Champions League season. This means selling or loaning out several players who were either on loan last season or not playing regularly under coach Enzo Maresca.

Jorrel Hato's form Jorrel Hato is a versatile Ajax defender who can play centre-back or left-back. The 19-year-old impressed last season with consistent performances. Chelsea’s interest in the player signals their intent to strengthen the backline.

To make room for new defensive recruits, players like Ben Chilwell and Axel Disasi could be on the move. Chilwell was part of Chelsea’s ‘bomb squad’ last pre-season but stayed because no deal was finalized. The club will try to sell or loan him in 2025, preferably permanently. Similarly, Disasi, who was on loan last season, is also likely to be sold to free up money and squad spots.

Xavi Simons' form RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons, an attacking midfielder, is a top target after a remarkable season, scoring 10 goals and providing 15 assists in 34 Bundesliga games. He could transform Chelsea’s attack.

Simons, who has two years left on his contract and is expected to leave this summer, could lead to the departure of midfielders like Carney Chukwuemeka and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Chukwuemeka, a 21-year-old with three years left on his deal, has caught RB Leipzig’s attention after an underwhelming loan at Borussia Dortmund. His limited game time under Maresca (only three substitute appearances last season) makes him a prime candidate for a permanent transfer.

On the other hand, Fulham are interested in Dewsbury-Hall, exploring both loan and permanent options. Despite featuring in six of Chelsea’s eight FIFA Club World Cup matches, his single start suggests he is not central to Maresca’s plans.

Attacking options and recent performances In attack, Christopher Nkunku and Raheem Sterling face uncertain futures. Nkunku was a standout in the FIFA Club World Cup, scoring three goals in eight matches, but a £52 million offer could see him leave if Simons increases competition.

Raheem Sterling’s form slumped during his Arsenal loan, managing only two goals in 14 appearances, prompting Chelsea to seek a permanent sale.