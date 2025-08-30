Chelsea F.C. are set to make a significant addition to their squad as the August 2025 transfer window is nearing its end. They are advancing talks for Brighton & Hove Albion’s Facundo Buonanotte with a loan deal. The move comes after the Blues missed out on RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons, who chose to join rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea have already signed four players to strengthen their attacking line-up, including Alejandro Garnacho. The club was initially trying to seal a deal with Xavi Simons, a 22-year-old Dutch star. However, Simons’ decision to join Tottenham prompted Chelsea to shift focus to Buonanotte, a 20-year-old Argentine midfielder from Brighton. Notably, Chelsea are close to finalizing a loan agreement for Buonanotte.

Also Read | Arsenal complete Eberechi Eze signing in £68M transfer deal from Crystal Palace

Facundo Buonanotte’s form Facundo Buonanotte spent the 2024-25 season on loan at Leicester City. He made 35 appearances across all competitions, scoring six goals and providing three assists for the team. His ability to influence games as a number ten or on the right flank has made him a standout prospect.

Since joining Brighton from Rosario Central in 2023, Buonanotte has made 50 appearances for the Seagulls, contributing seven goal involvements. Limited minutes this season, partly due to a preseason injury, have paved the way for this loan move.

Chelsea's strategy Facundo Buonanotte’s versatility makes him a valuable addition to Chelsea’s squad as he is capable of playing as a central attacking midfielder or on the right wing. His arrival could enhance Chelsea’s attacking depth, especially as they aim to integrate their recent signings effectively.

The pursuit of Facundo Buonanotte is part of Chelsea’s broader plan to refine their squad before the transfer window closes on Monday. The club is also set to release striker Nicolas Jackson, with a potential loan move to Bayern Munich under discussion. Chelsea are reportedly pushing for an obligation to buy, signaling their intent to balance incoming and outgoing transfers carefully. On the other hand, there are speculations of Chelsea's interest in acquiring Barcelona’s Fermin Lopez.

However, Buonanotte’s loan deal appears to be the immediate priority, adding a fifth attacker to Chelsea’s ranks this summer.