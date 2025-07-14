Chelsea thrash PSG 3-0 to clinch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 title; becomes first English team to win tournament twice

Chelsea Football Club made history by securing the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 title with a dominant 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. This victory marks Chelsea as the first English team to win the prestigious tournament twice, following their 2021 victory.

The match showcased Chelsea’s attacking prowess, powered by England international Cole Palmer and the club's new signing Joao Pedro.

Cole Palmer’s brilliance Cole Palmer was brilliant in the final clash against PSG. He delivered a masterclass in the first half. The 23-year-old opened the scoring in the 22nd minute when he shot the ball past PSG’s goalkeeper. Just seven minutes later, in the 30th minute, Palmer struck again, doubling Chelsea’s lead and asserting dominance.

Joao Pedro seals the win Adding to Chelsea’s commanding gameplay, Joao Pedro joined the club mid-tournament from Brighton, putting the game beyond doubt in the 43rd minute. His goal, a powerful strike, capped a relentless first-half performance by the Blues. The 3-0 scoreline reflected Chelsea’s control, as PSG failed to convert meaningful chances against a strong Chelsea defense.

Chelsea’s milestone Chelsea’s victory adds to their storied legacy in the FIFA Club World Cup, which began in 2000. Chelsea have become the only English club to lift the trophy twice, surpassing Manchester United, Liverpool, and Manchester City, each of them have one title. Their previous win came in 2021 against Palmeiras.

A look back at FIFA Club World Cup winners Corinthians (Brazil) - 2000, 2012

Sao Paulo (Brazil) - 2005

Internacional (Brazil) - 2006

AC Milan (Italy) - 2007

Manchester United (England) - 2008

Barcelona (Spain) - 2009, 2011, 2015

Inter Milan (Italy) - 2010

Bayern Munich (Germany) - 2013, 2020

Real Madrid (Spain) - 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022

Liverpool (England) - 2019

Chelsea (England) - 2021, 2025

Manchester City (England) - 2023

A revamped tournament The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup introduced a new format, expanding from seven to 32 teams. Matches were played across the United States over a month, following the conclusion of the regular season. This revamped structure brought fresh excitement to the competition. The tournament’s previous edition in 2023 saw Manchester City triumph over Fluminense, but Chelsea’s 2025 performance has set a new benchmark.