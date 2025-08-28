Chelsea transfer details: Christopher Nkunku heads to AC Milan as Alejandro Garnacho deal nears

Chelsea Football Club has sealed a £36 million deal, including add-ons, to sell forward Christopher Nkunku to AC Milan. This move, coupled with advanced negotiations to sign Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, signals a strategic reshuffle at Stamford Bridge.

The club is also navigating UEFA sanctions, balancing their books with significant player sales while eyeing new talent.

Christopher Nkunku’s departure to AC Milan Christopher Nkunku, the 27-year-old French forward, is set to join AC Milan on a five-year contract. The deal includes a sell-on clause, ensuring Chelsea benefits from any future transfer.

Nkunku, who joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig for £52 million in 2023, scored 18 goals and provided five assists in 62 appearances. Despite his contributions, including a key role in Chelsea’s Club World Cup and Conference League triumphs this year, injuries and inconsistent form have prompted this move.

Nkunku is reportedly willing to accept a pay cut to facilitate the transfer and has been granted permission to travel for a medical. His departure marks the end of a two-year stint at Stamford Bridge.

The £36 million fee, while a loss on the initial investment, contributes to Chelsea’s efforts to maintain a positive transfer balance, a necessity under UEFA’s financial regulations.

Alejandro Garnacho's transfer As Nkunku prepares to leave, Chelsea is closing in on a deal for Manchester United’s 21-year-old winger Alejandro Garnacho. The Argentine international has not featured for United this season and has been training away from the first team, signaling a potential exit.

While no transfer fee has been finalized, sources indicate that negotiations are progressing rapidly. His arrival could fill the void left by Nkunku in the squad.

Nicolas Jackson’s potential loan move Notably, Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is in talks for an initial loan move to Bayern Munich, which could include an obligation to buy. This move would further streamline Chelsea’s squad while generating additional funds.

Financial balancing act Chelsea’s transfer activity this summer has been remarkable in financial management. The club has raised an estimated £309 million through player sales, outpacing their £277 million expenditure on new signings. The sale of Nkunku is a key part of this strategy, helping Chelsea comply with UEFA’s requirement for a positive transfer balance to register new players for the Champions League. This follows a €31 million fine imposed by UEFA, making player sales critical to the club’s European ambitions.

Implications for Chelsea’s future The potential acquisition of Garnacho and the sales of Nkunku and possibly Jackson highlight Chelsea’s dual focus on squad rejuvenation and financial compliance. While Nkunku’s exit is a loss in terms of experience, Garnacho’s arrival could inject youthful energy into the team.