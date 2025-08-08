Chelsea transfer update: Alejandro Garnacho and Xavi Simons set to join, Nicolas Jackson's exit looms

Chelsea Football Club is targeting Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho and RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons to reshape the team's attacking lineup. On the other hand, the future of striker Nicolas Jackson hangs in the balance.

Chelsea’s pursuit of Alejandro Garnacho Chelsea have shown strong interest in Alejandro Garnacho, the 21-year-old Argentine winger from Manchester United. Garnacho has reportedly fallen out of favour at Old Trafford under manager Ruben Amorim, who has indicated the player is not part of his long-term plans.

Garnacho is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea potentially capitalizing on United’s need to balance their side. The transfer fee is estimated at around £50 million, though Chelsea are hesitant to meet this valuation. Despite recent signings like Jamie Gittens and Joao Pedro, who can also play on the left, Chelsea see Garnacho as a versatile addition to their attack.

A deal could go down to the wire before the transfer window closes on September 1, 2025.

Xavi Simons' transfer Chelsea are also intensifying efforts to sign Xavi Simons, the 22-year-old Dutch midfielder from RB Leipzig. Simons, who can play across the front line, is a priority for manager Enzo Maresca.

The Blues have held advanced talks with Leipzig, and personal terms with Simons are not expected to be a problem. However, negotiations over the transfer fee, potentially around £61 million, are still ongoing.

Simons was notably absent from Leipzig’s recent pre-season friendly, fueling speculation about his move. Chelsea’s confidence in securing this deal remains high, despite competition from Bayern Munich.

The signing of Simons could enhance Chelsea’s attacking versatility, with the player capable of filling multiple roles.

Nicolas Jackson’s uncertain future Nicolas Jackson’s position at Chelsea is under scrutiny following the arrivals of strikers Liam Delap and Joao Pedro. The Blues are open to selling him if the right offer comes in, with a reported asking price of around £80 million.

Newcastle United have emerged as a potential destination, particularly if they miss out on RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, who is close to joining Manchester United. Other clubs, including AC Milan, have also shown interest, though Jackson reportedly prefers to stay at Stamford Bridge. His potential exit could help fund Chelsea’s ambitious moves for Garnacho and Simons, as the club looks to streamline its squad and finances.

Chelsea's squad reshuffle and financial strategy Chelsea’s transfer activity reflects a broader strategy to revamp their squad while managing finances. The club has already raised significant funds through player sales, with over £171 million recouped from outgoings like Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Everton and Armando Broja to Burnley. High-profile players like Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell, and Christopher Nkunku could also exit, further boosting Chelsea’s transfer budget.

