Chelsea vs AC Milan: Liam Delap shines as Blues win 4-1 in pre-season friendly

Chelsea showcased their attacking prowess in a 4-1 pre-season friendly victory against AC Milan at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (August 10). Led by a standout performance from young striker Liam Delap, the Blues dominated the Italian giants, setting an optimistic tone for the 2025/26 Premier League season.

Advertisement

Liam Delap’s remarkable performance Liam Delap emerged as the hero, netting twice in Chelsea’s commanding performance. His first goal, a penalty low, hard, and right in the corner, came around the 67th minute of the game, putting Chelsea 3-0 up. His second strike, a clinical finish in the 90th minute, sealed the 4-1 lead.

The 22-year-old’s brace highlighted his potential as a key figure in Enzo Maresca’s squad, especially as he vies for a starting role alongside Joao Pedro.

Chelsea’s strong attack Chelsea surged to a 2-0 lead before halftime, showcasing their attacking depth.

Around the 5th minute, an own goal by an AC Milan defender, Andrei Coubis, under pressure from Chelsea’s relentless press, led to the first goal. Joao Pedro doubled the lead in the 8th minute with a sharp finish, capitalizing on a swift counter-attack.

Advertisement

The Blues’ fluidity was enhanced by a red card to an AC Milan player, Coubis, which left the visitors vulnerable. Liam Delap’s penalty strengthened the team's scoreline, and his second goal cemented the win.

AC Milan’s struggles AC Milan, managed by Massimiliano Allegri, faced challenges in their pre-season preparations. After a lackluster 2024/25 Serie A season, finishing eighth, the Rossoneri struggled defensively.

Despite new signings like Luka Modric and Ardon Jashari, Milan couldn’t contain Chelsea’s attack. They managed a consolation goal in the 70th minute, when Youssouf Fofana scored. This highlights their need for defensive improvements before their upcoming Coppa Italia clash.

Tactical insights and key performers Chelsea’s lineup, featuring Reece James, Moises Caicedo, and Cole Palmer, executed Maresca’s vision perfectly. New signing Jorrel Hato filled in admirably for the injured Levi Colwill.

Advertisement

For AC Milan, Rafael Leao and Santiago Gimenez showed flashes of quality but lacked support. The match shed light on Chelsea’s squad depth and Milan’s ongoing rebuild.

Also Read | Luka Modric signs contract with AC Milan after 13 seasons at Real Madrid; check