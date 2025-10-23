Chelsea vs Ajax: Who will win Champions League clash? AI predictions, confirmed lineups, live streaming and more

Chelsea are set to face Ajax in the UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday (October 22). The match will be played at Stamford Bridge Stadium. Chelsea are 20th in the UCL points table with one win and one loss, and they have claimed 3 points, so far. On the other hand, Ajax are at the bottom of the standings at the 36th spot with two losses from two matches. Here are all the details about the upcoming game.

Chelsea vs Ajax: Match details Date: Wednesday, October 22, in the United States/ Thursday, October 23, in India

Time: 3:00 PM ET in the US/ 12:30 AM IST in India

Venue: Stamford Bridge.

Referee: Felix Zwayer

VAR: Soren Storks

Chelsea vs Ajax: Live streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on Paramount+, ViX, and DAZN.

Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Ajax match live on the Sony Sports Network and the SonyLIV app and website with a subscription.

AI Predictions Grok: “Chelsea face a golden opportunity to secure consecutive European triumphs against an Ajax team that has failed to score in two heavy defeats and sits rock-bottom. Stamford Bridge's fortress mentality, bolstered by Enzo Fernandez's midfield dominance, should suffocate Ajax's fragile defense, even with Cole Palmer sidelined. A comfortable 2-0 Blues win seems on the cards.”

ChatGPT: "Chelsea have been gradually finding rhythm under their manager, showing sharper link-up play and better pressing intensity. Ajax, though spirited, have looked inconsistent defensively and struggle away from home against physically dominant teams. Prediction: Chelsea to win 3–1, with a strong home performance and goals from their forward line."

Chelsea vs Ajax: Team news Chelsea welcome back Enzo Fernandez (knee) in the lineup, but Cole Palmer and Levi Colwill (ACL) remain out; João Pedro is suspended (red card vs. Benfica) and misses out.

Ajax misses Kasper Dolberg and Branco van den Boomen. Johnny Heitinga faces pressure after their recent losses, with the side failing to score in Europe.

Chelsea vs Ajax: Confirmed lineups Chelsea starting lineup: Jorgensen; Caicedo, Fofana, Adarabioyo, Hato; Fernandez, Lavia; Buonanotte, Estevao, Gittens; Guiu.

Ajax starting lineup: Pasveer; Baas, Sutalom Itakura, Rosa; Taylor, Gloukh, McConnell; Godts, Weghorst, Moro.

Chelsea vs Ajax: Head-to-head details Matches won by Chelsea: 1

Matches won by Ajax: 1