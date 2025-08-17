Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Eberechi Eze starts in thrilling clash despite Tottenham Hotspur transfer talks

The Premier League showdown between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge is underway, and Eberechi Eze is in the thick of the action, starting for the Eagles despite ongoing transfer talks linking him to Tottenham Hotspur.

The 27-year-old England international’s inclusion in Oliver Glasner’s lineup has raised eyebrows, given the ongoing £55 million ($74.5m) negotiations with the Spurs.

Why does Eberechi Eze’s start matter? With the game in progress, Eze’s presence on the pitch is crucial for Crystal Palace. Despite Tottenham Hotspur’s intensified pursuit, fueled by James Maddison’s ACL injury and Son Heung-min’s departure, Palace are prioritizing their performance against Chelsea. This move highlights the Eagles’ determination to stay competitive as they gear up for their Conference League debut next week.

Tottenham Hotspur’s transfer push Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Eberechi Eze has been heating up, with talks reportedly reaching an advanced stage before the match. Spurs see the attacking midfielder as a key addition to their squad, especially with Arsenal stepping back from the race.

However, with no deal finalized before kickoff, Palace opted to start with their star player. Tottenham is expected to ramp up negotiations in the coming days, potentially tabling a formal offer before the transfer window shuts at the end of the month.

Financial stakes for Crystal Palace and Queens Park Rangers Eberechi Eze, who joined Crystal Palace from Queens Park Rangers for £19.5 million in 2020, has two years left on his contract.

If Spurs secure his signature, QPR stands to gain 15% of any profit from the transfer, adding a financial twist to the saga. Palace must now weigh whether to cash in on their talisman or hold firm, knowing his value on the pitch, as demonstrated in the ongoing Chelsea clash.

What’s next for Eberechi Eze? As Eberechi Eze battles it out at Stamford Bridge, his performance could sway both Tottenham’s determination and Palace’s stance on his future. With Tottenham also eyeing Manchester City’s Savinho, though those talks remain complex, Eze remains their top target. Palace fans will hope their star can deliver a standout performance while the club braces for transfer decisions in the days ahead.

This electrifying Chelsea vs Crystal Palace match not only showcases Eberechi Eze’s talent but also highlights the high stakes of his potential move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Crystal Palace starting lineup D. Henderson, C. Richards, M. Lacroix, M. Guehi (C), W. Hughes, T. Mitchell, I. Sarr, D. Munoz, A. Wharton, E. Eze, J. Mateta.