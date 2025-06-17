Subscribe

Chelsea vs LAFC: Blues begin FIFA Club World Cup journey in near-empty Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Two years ago, Chelsea played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a friendly against Newcastle during the Premier League Summer Series, drawing over 70,000 fans and nearly selling out the venue.

Aachal Maniyar
Published17 Jun 2025, 01:48 AM IST
Advertisement
General view inside the stadium with empty seats in the stands during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group D match between Chelsea FC and Los Angeles Football Club at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
General view inside the stadium with empty seats in the stands during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group D match between Chelsea FC and Los Angeles Football Club at Mercedes-Benz Stadium(Getty Images via AFP)

Chelsea FC opened their FIFA Club World Cup campaign against Los Angeles FC on June 16, 2025, at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. However, the event failed to draw a big crowd.

Advertisement

Empty seats at the stadium

With a capacity of 75,000, the stadium had its entire top tier closed. FIFA expected around 26,000 fans, according to a BBC report. But at the 3 pm kickoff, the turnout looked even smaller. While the middle tier was mostly full, the larger bottom tier was more than half empty, creating a quiet atmosphere for the team’s first match.

Probable factors behind the lower attendance

The match took place at 3 pm on a Monday, coinciding with typical work hours. LAFC supporters traveled over 2,000 miles from Los Angeles, with 1,500 ultras providing the majority of the crowd’s energy. Tickets started at approximately £37. It is to be noted that the ticket sales for weekday matches in FIFA’s expanded 32-team Club World Cup have been notably slow.

Advertisement

Chelsea’s past success in Atlanta

Two years ago, Chelsea played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a friendly against Newcastle during the Premier League Summer Series, drawing over 70,000 fans and nearly selling out the venue.

This vibrant turnout stands in sharp contrast to the empty seats at the Club World Cup opener, suggesting that FIFA’s new tournament format may not yet have the same pull as other soccer events in Atlanta, a city aiming to establish itself as a global sports destination.

Also Read | Israel-Iran conflict hits Inter Milan as Mehdi Taremi set to miss Club World Cup

Atlanta’s place in the tournament

Atlanta is one of 11 US cities hosting the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, featuring top clubs like Manchester City and Inter Miami. Mercedes-Benz Stadium underwent a major upgrade, replacing its artificial turf with real grass for the event.

Advertisement

Chelsea vs Los Angeles FC in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - Live Streaming Details

The Chelsea vs Los Angeles FC clash in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be streamed live on DAZN's YouTube channel. DAZN is FIFA’s global broadcast partner for Club World Cup 2025 in the United States. There is no update on the tournament's official broadcaster in India

 
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
Business NewsSportsChelsea vs LAFC: Blues begin FIFA Club World Cup journey in near-empty Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts