Chelsea vs Liverpool: Who will win Premier League clash? AI predictions, confirmed lineups, live streaming, and more

Chelsea will be geared up to face Liverpool in a high-octane Premier League match on Saturday (October 4). The game will be played at Stamford Bridge Stadium. Here are all the details about the clash.
Date: Saturday, October 4
Time: 12:30 PM ET in the US/ 10:00 PM IST in India
Venue: Stamford Bridge.
Referee: Anthony Taylor
VAR: Craig Pawson
Fans in the United States can watch the match on NBC, Peacock, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream.
Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool match live on the JioHotstar app and website with a subscription.
ChatGPT: "Liverpool enter the match as favourites, especially given their stronger recent form and Chelsea’s injury list, which includes key defenders and attacking players out or doubtful. Chelsea will try to rely on home resilience and cagey moments, but their defensive frailties may be exposed by Liverpool’s sharper attack. Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea."
Grok: "Liverpool are favoured to edge Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge, with a 48% win probability per AI simulations. Chelsea’s defensive injuries might tilt the scales, though Chelsea’s home resilience keeps it close."
Chelsea: Enzo Maresca faces a defensive crisis with Levi Colwill (torn ACL), Wesley Fofana (concussion), Tosin Adarabioyo (calf), and Trevoh Chalobah (suspension) all out. Cole Palmer (groin) and Liam Delap (thigh) are sidelined until mid-October, while Andrey Santos (muscle) and Dario Essugo (thigh) remain sidelined. Joao Pedro is available despite his midweek red card not carrying over. Reece James returns from suspension.
Liverpool: Alisson Becker (hip injury) is out until after the international break, handing Giorgi Mamardashvili a Premier League debut. No suspensions, but Stefan Bajcetic (cruciate ligament) and Giovanni Leoni (ligament) are long-term absentees. Arne Slot may rotate with Conor Bradley at right-back and Alexander Isak up top after recent defeats.
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Gusto, Acheampong, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Reece; Neto, Fernandez, Garnacho; Pedro.
Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Isak.
Matches won by Chelsea: 65
Matches won by Liverpool: 49
Matches ending in a draw: 82
