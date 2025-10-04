Chelsea vs Liverpool: Who will win Premier League clash? AI predictions, confirmed lineups, live streaming, and more

Chelsea will be geared up to face Liverpool in a high-octane Premier League match on Saturday (October 4). The game will be played at Stamford Bridge Stadium. Here are all the details about the clash.

Advertisement

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Match details Date: Saturday, October 4

Time: 12:30 PM ET in the US/ 10:00 PM IST in India

Venue: Stamford Bridge.

Referee: Anthony Taylor

VAR: Craig Pawson

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Live Streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on NBC, Peacock, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream.

Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool match live on the JioHotstar app and website with a subscription.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: AI Predictions ChatGPT: "Liverpool enter the match as favourites, especially given their stronger recent form and Chelsea’s injury list, which includes key defenders and attacking players out or doubtful. Chelsea will try to rely on home resilience and cagey moments, but their defensive frailties may be exposed by Liverpool’s sharper attack. Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea."

Advertisement

Grok: "Liverpool are favoured to edge Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge, with a 48% win probability per AI simulations. Chelsea’s defensive injuries might tilt the scales, though Chelsea’s home resilience keeps it close."

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Team news Chelsea: Enzo Maresca faces a defensive crisis with Levi Colwill (torn ACL), Wesley Fofana (concussion), Tosin Adarabioyo (calf), and Trevoh Chalobah (suspension) all out. Cole Palmer (groin) and Liam Delap (thigh) are sidelined until mid-October, while Andrey Santos (muscle) and Dario Essugo (thigh) remain sidelined. Joao Pedro is available despite his midweek red card not carrying over. Reece James returns from suspension.

Also Read | Liverpool coach Arne Slot reflects on loss to Crystal Palace in EPL clash

Liverpool: Alisson Becker (hip injury) is out until after the international break, handing Giorgi Mamardashvili a Premier League debut. No suspensions, but Stefan Bajcetic (cruciate ligament) and Giovanni Leoni (ligament) are long-term absentees. Arne Slot may rotate with Conor Bradley at right-back and Alexander Isak up top after recent defeats.

Advertisement

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Confirmed Lineups Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Gusto, Acheampong, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Reece; Neto, Fernandez, Garnacho; Pedro.

Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Isak.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Head-to-head details Matches won by Chelsea: 65

Matches won by Liverpool: 49