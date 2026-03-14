Chelsea vs Newcastle: Who will win Premier League clash? AI predictions, expected lineups, live streaming and more

Chelsea will face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday (March 14). The match will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

Chelsea are currently fifth on the EPL standings with 48 points from 13 wins, 9 draws, and 7 losses. On the other hand, Newcastle United secured important points in their recent outing to stay competitive in the table. They are 12th with 39 points from 11 wins, 12 losses, and 6 draws. Here are all the details about the upcoming Premier League clash.

Chelsea vs Newcastle United: Match details Date: Saturday, March 14

Time: 12:30 PM ET in the US / 11:00 PM IST (March 14) in India

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London.

Chelsea vs Newcastle United: Live streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on NBC/Peacock, with options like fuboTV or other streaming services carrying Premier League coverage.

Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Newcastle United match live on platforms like Star Sports Network and the JioHotstar app.

AI Predictions Grok: “This Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge should deliver intensity, with Chelsea's home advantage and attacking momentum clashing against Newcastle's physicality and pace on the break. Expect an entertaining battle with goals on both ends, but Chelsea to edge it 2-1 thanks to their depth and recent confidence.”

ChatGPT: “Chelsea enter as favourites on home soil due to their strong Stamford Bridge record and current squad balance, but Newcastle's counter-attacking threat and resilience make them dangerous. This could be a close contest with quality moments; expect Chelsea to win narrowly 3-2 or a high-scoring draw if Newcastle capitalize early.”

Chelsea vs Newcastle United: Team news Chelsea: Several players remain sidelined or doubtful due to ongoing injuries and fatigue from recent fixtures. The squad is otherwise robust, with key attackers in good form following positive results.

Newcastle United: Injuries to key defenders and midfielders persist, while some players are managing fitness issues. The team demonstrated fight in their last match, but will need to be at their best against a strong home side.

Chelsea vs Newcastle United: Predicted lineups Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, James, Palmer, Fernandez, Neto, Pedro

Newcastle expected lineup: Ramsdale, Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall, Tonali, Joelinton, Ramsey, Elanga, Barnes, Gordon

Chelsea vs Newcastle United: Head-to-head details Matches won by Chelsea: 76

Matches won by Newcastle United: 58