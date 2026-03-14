Subscribe

Chelsea vs Newcastle: Who will win Premier League clash? AI predictions, expected lineups, live streaming and more

Premier League: Here is everything you need to know about AI predictions, live streaming details, team news, and expected lineups for the Chelsea vs Newcastle clash.

Aachal Maniyar
Published14 Mar 2026, 07:19 PM IST
Advertisement
Chelsea vs Newcastle predictions
Chelsea vs Newcastle predictions(AP)
AI Quick Read

Chelsea will face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday (March 14). The match will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

Chelsea are currently fifth on the EPL standings with 48 points from 13 wins, 9 draws, and 7 losses. On the other hand, Newcastle United secured important points in their recent outing to stay competitive in the table. They are 12th with 39 points from 11 wins, 12 losses, and 6 draws. Here are all the details about the upcoming Premier League clash.

Advertisement
Also Read | Manchester City beat Leeds 1-0, powered by Antoine Semenyo’s strike

Chelsea vs Newcastle United: Match details

Date: Saturday, March 14

Time: 12:30 PM ET in the US / 11:00 PM IST (March 14) in India

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London.

Chelsea vs Newcastle United: Live streaming details

Fans in the United States can watch the match on NBC/Peacock, with options like fuboTV or other streaming services carrying Premier League coverage.

Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Newcastle United match live on platforms like Star Sports Network and the JioHotstar app.

AI Predictions

Grok: “This Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge should deliver intensity, with Chelsea's home advantage and attacking momentum clashing against Newcastle's physicality and pace on the break. Expect an entertaining battle with goals on both ends, but Chelsea to edge it 2-1 thanks to their depth and recent confidence.”

Advertisement

ChatGPT: “Chelsea enter as favourites on home soil due to their strong Stamford Bridge record and current squad balance, but Newcastle's counter-attacking threat and resilience make them dangerous. This could be a close contest with quality moments; expect Chelsea to win narrowly 3-2 or a high-scoring draw if Newcastle capitalize early.”

Chelsea vs Newcastle United: Team news

Chelsea:

Several players remain sidelined or doubtful due to ongoing injuries and fatigue from recent fixtures. The squad is otherwise robust, with key attackers in good form following positive results.

Also Read | Who is Liam Rosenior? Chelsea's likely new boss after Enzo Maresca exit

Newcastle United:

Injuries to key defenders and midfielders persist, while some players are managing fitness issues. The team demonstrated fight in their last match, but will need to be at their best against a strong home side.

Advertisement

Chelsea vs Newcastle United: Predicted lineups

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, James, Palmer, Fernandez, Neto, Pedro

Also Read | Newcastle United vs Chelsea ends in dramatic 2-2 draw; all you need to know

Newcastle expected lineup: Ramsdale, Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall, Tonali, Joelinton, Ramsey, Elanga, Barnes, Gordon

Chelsea vs Newcastle United: Head-to-head details

Matches won by Chelsea: 76

Matches won by Newcastle United: 58

Matches ending in a draw: 44

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
Business NewsSportsChelsea vs Newcastle: Who will win Premier League clash? AI predictions, expected lineups, live streaming and more
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts