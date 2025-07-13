Chelsea vs Paris Saint-Germain, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Head-to-head record, road to final and more

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will face each other in the highly-anticipated final of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. With both teams showcasing resilience to reach this stage, the summit clash promises to be thrilling.

Head-to-head record Chelsea and PSG have met eight times before this final, with PSG holding a slight edge. The Parisians have won three matches, Chelsea have claimed two victories, and three games have ended in draws.

Their first clash came in the 2004 Champions League group stage, where Chelsea secured a 3-0 win in Paris. However, Chelsea have struggled recently, failing to win in their last four encounters with PSG, who won twice in that period.

The previous time these two teams met was in March 2016, when PSG won 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage. Adrien Rabiot and Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored for PSG, with Diego Costa replying for Chelsea, securing a 4-2 aggregate victory for the Parisians.

Chelsea’s road to the final Chelsea’s journey to the 2025 final has been marked by their attacking prowess. Their group stage saw wins against Los Angeles (2-0) and ES Tunis (3-1), but a 3-1 loss to Flamengo tested their resolve.

In the round of 16, they faced Benfica in a dramatic match delayed by two hours due to lightning. The quarterfinals brought a 2-1 win over Palmeiras, followed by a 2-0 semifinals victory against Fluminense.

PSG’s road to the final PSG’s path to the final has been a display of dominance. They topped their group with victories over Atletico Madrid (2-1) and Seattle Sounders (3-0), despite a 2-1 loss to Botafogo.

In the knockout stages, they defeated Inter Miami (3-1) and Bayern Munich (2-0). Their standout performance came in the semifinals, where they crushed Real Madrid 4-0.

What the Managers Said Enzo Maresca, Chelsea head coach: “It is a great achievement. It has been a fantastic season – top four in the Premier League, Conference League, and now in the final of this competition. We are so, so happy. We go game by game. Finally, we have the last game of the season and hopefully, we can win the tournament.”

Luis Enrique, PSG head coach: “We are in a special season, a special moment, and we have one more step against a very good team like Chelsea. Now it’s time to prepare. We want to make history for our club.”

PSG key players to watch Ousmane Dembele: The Ballon d’Or favourite has been in remarkable form. He has scored 35 goals and provided 14 assists in 52 appearances this season.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: The dynamic winger’s flair and creativity can pose a constant danger to the opposition.

Fabian Ruiz: The midfielder’s performance against Real Madrid highlights his ability to control games and score crucial goals.

Nuno Mendes: The left-back’s pace and crossing ability make him a dual threat.

Chelsea key players to watch Cole Palmer: The 23-year-old’s ability to score is important. Interestingly, when Palmer shines, Chelsea often win.

Joao Pedro: The £55 million summer signing from Brighton has made an immediate impact, scoring twice against Fluminense in the semifinal.

Jamie Gittens: The ex-Dortmund winger brings pace, capable of unsettling PSG’s defense.