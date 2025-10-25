Chelsea vs Sunderland: Who will win Premier League clash? AI predictions, confirmed lineups, live streaming and more

Chelsea will lock horns with Sunderland in the Premier League clash on Saturday (October 25). The match will be played at Stamford Bridge Stadium. In the points table, Chelsea are in the fifth spot with 14 points from four wins, two draws, and two losses, and a goal difference (GD) of 7. On the other hand, Sunderland are in seventh position with 14 points from four wins, two draws, and two losses, and a GD of 3. Here are all the details about the clash.

Chelsea vs Sunderland: Match details Date: Saturday, October 25

Time: 10:00 AM ET in the US/ 7:30 PM IST in India

Venue: Stamford Bridge.

Referee: Andy Madley

VAR: Craig Pawson

Chelsea vs Sunderland: Live streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on Peacock and Amazon Prime Video.

Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Sunderland match live on the Star Sports Network and the Disney+ Hotstar app and website with a subscription.

AI predictions Grok: "A 2-0 Chelsea victory at Stamford Bridge is predicted. The Blues’ superior squad depth and home dominance should overpower a resilient but injury-hit Sunderland side, with goals likely from set pieces and a counter-attack. Expect a controlled, professional win."

ChatGPT: "Chelsea are expected to dominate the clash against Sunderland. Despite Sunderland’s recent grit, their defensive lapses and injury concerns could prove costly. A comfortable Chelsea win is predicted, likely by a two-goal margin."

Chelsea vs Sunderland: Team news Chelsea

Enzo Fernandez, who missed the previous game against Nottingham Forest, has returned to the squad for this fixture. Malo Gusto will continue to serve his suspension after being sent off in the last outing, while the rest of Chelsea’s injured players are still some distance away from making their comebacks.

Sunderland

Noah Sadiki, who was doubtful following the knock he picked up late in the match against Wolves, has been named in the starting lineup, whereas record signing Habib Diarra and a few other players remain unavailable for selection.

Chelsea vs Sunderland: Confirmed lineups Chelsea: Sanchez; James, Acheampong, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Garnacho, Joao Pedro, Neto; Guiu.

Sunderland: Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Geertruida, Reinildo, Hume; Le Fee, Xhaka, Sadiki; Traore; Isidor.

Chelsea vs Sunderland: Head-to-head details Matches won by Chelsea: 62

Matches won by Sunderland: 42