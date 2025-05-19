Chelsea win Women’s FA Cup, beat Manchester United to complete domestic treble

Chelsea showcased their dominance by defeating Manchester United 3-0 in the Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley, completing a historic domestic treble. The football club under coach Sonia Bompastor, finished the season unbeaten across 30 domestic games and proved their unmatched strength in the English women’s football.

Chelsea vs Manchester United final Chelsea established their dominance since the beginning of the final match of the Women's FA Cup at the Wembley Stadium, London. French star player Sandy Baltimore scored two goals and assisted one during the game. Just before half-time, Manchester United’s Celin Bizet tripped Chelsea’s Erin Cuthbert in the penalty area, and Baltimore scored from the penalty kick past goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

In the 84th minute, Baltimore’s free-kick was headed in by substitute Catarina Macario. In stoppage time, Baltimore scored again with a powerful shot, sparking celebrations among Chelsea fans.

Manchester United, on the other hand, tried pushing Chelsea hard, but Chelsea’s defense, with Millie Bright, Naomi Girma, and Nathalie Bjorn, stayed strong. Dominique Janssen tried her best and it seemed she was about to create a chance for her team, but failed to convert the efforts into a goal.

What is a domestic treble? Domestic treble is a rare feat in football which refers to winning three major domestic competitions in a single season. For Chelsea, this included the Women’s Super League (their sixth consecutive title), the League Cup (won against Manchester City), and now the FA Cup (Won against Manchester United). Chelsea’s unbeaten run makes their treble even more remarkable.

Depth in Team Chelsea Even without their former coach Emma Hayes, Chelsea have succeeded under Sonia Bompastor. The squad’s versatility was evident at the final clash. Despite United’s early pressure, players like Aggie Beever-Jones and Keira Walsh asserted control in midfield. Substitutes like Macario and Wieke Kaptein also played crucial roles. Baltimore, arguably the season’s standout player was in the limelight during the game.