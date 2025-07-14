Chelsea’s Cole Palmer surprised to share FIFA Club World Cup podium with Donald Trump; says 'I was bit confused'

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer powered his team to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 title against Paris Saint-Germain in a one-sided final clash. He secured the Golden Ball for his exceptional performance by scoring the initial two goals for the Blues. However, an unexpected moment stole the spotlight when US President Donald Trump joined the podium, adding a surprising twist to the celebration.

Chelsea’s commanding victory Chelsea dominated Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) with a 3-0 win in the FIFA Club World Cup final. At just 23, Palmer was the star, scoring twice in the 22nd and 30th minutes with precise left-footed strikes from inside the penalty area. His perfectly timed through pass in the 43rd minute enabled new signing Joao Pedro to score the third goal outclassing PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, and sealing the triumph.

Donald Trump’s unexpected podium role As Chelsea captain Reece James raised the trophy, Palmer was stunned to see Donald Trump, standing between him and Sanchez on the award stand. FIFA President Gianni Infantino handed Trump a medal, heightening the surprise.

“I knew he was going to be here, but I didn’t know he was going to be on the stand when we lifted the trophy, so I was a bit confused,” Palmer admitted.

Trump’s comment, “Soccer unites the world,” added a striking dimension to the ceremony.

Manager Enzo Maresca on Cole Palmer Enzo Maresca’s game plan was advantageous for Chelsea as he urged the players to attack from the opening whistle.

“I think we won the game in the first 10 minutes,” Maresca said, highlighting Chelsea’s early control. “These are the games where we expect Cole to appear because they are big games, big moments,” Maresca noted.

Palmer’s brilliance wasn’t limited to the final. He scored in Chelsea’s 2-1 quarterfinal win over Palmeiras and delivered two assists in their 4-1 Europa Conference League victory against Real Betis on May 28, earning player of the match honours in both finals.

Cole Palmer’s soaring fame Off the field, Cole Palmer’s profile is getting highlighted. His image graced Times Square and Madison Square Garden in a Nike campaign alongside stars like Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Vinicius Junior.

“I have seen the billboards… It’s a nice feeling to be obviously alongside the type of players,” Palmer said.