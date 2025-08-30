Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson set to join Bayern Munich in record-breaking loan deal

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is set to join Bayern Munich in a record loan transfer. The deal, finalized on Friday (August 30), includes a £13 million (€15m) loan fee and an option for Bayern to buy the 24-year-old for an additional £56.2 million (€65m), totalling approximately £70 million.

Advertisement

Details about the transfer deal Chelsea have agreed to loan Nicolas Jackson to Bayern Munich for the 2025-26 season, securing one of the highest loan fees ever recorded in football. The £13 million upfront payment competes with historic loans like Alvaro Morata’s moves to Juventus and Atletico Madrid. The deal also includes a sell-on clause, ensuring Chelsea benefits from any future transfer if Bayern sells Jackson. The total package could reach £70 million, matching Chelsea’s valuation of the striker they signed from Villarreal for £32 million in 2023.

Also Read | Chelsea transfer details: Nkunku heads to AC Milan as Garnacho deal nears

When will the medical be? Nicolas Jackson, who has agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich, will travel to Munich on Saturday afternoon for a medical to complete the move. If Bayern triggers the option to buy next summer, he is expected to sign a five-year contract, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Advertisement

Nicolas Jackson’s performance Nicolas Jackson’s transfer comes after a challenging time at Chelsea. Despite scoring 30 goals and providing 12 assists in 81 appearances across all competitions, including a key role in Chelsea’s UEFA Conference League success, his playing time got shorter. The arrivals of strikers Joao Pedro and Liam Delap pushed him down the lineup under manager Enzo Maresca, who excluded him from pre-season friendlies and early Premier League matches in 2025-26.

His form dipped last season, with just one league goal in his final 15 games, compounded by a hamstring injury and two red cards for violent conduct. With the 2026 World Cup in sight, Jackson told Chelsea earlier this month he wanted to explore options.

While several Premier League and European clubs showed interest, Bayern’s approach convinced him to choose the Bundesliga giants.

Advertisement

Bayern Munich's strategy For Bayern Munich, Nicolas Jackson will add depth to an attack led by Harry Kane. Kompany’s influence was crucial, as his vision and Bayern’s ambitions in the Bundesliga and Champions League resonated with Jackson. Jackson’s skills as a striker or winger make him a strategic fit for Kompany’s system.