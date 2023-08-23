Indian teen chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa on 23 August decided to draw the second game of the Chess World Cup Final after over one hour of intense competition against world No. 1 and five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen in Baku, Azerbaijan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now the tiebreaker will be played on 24 August between the two sharpest minds and the winner of the FIDE World Cup will be decided.

Taking to X, the International Chess Federation wrote, "Magnus Carlsen takes a quiet draw with white against Praggnanandhaa and sends the final to tiebreaks. The winner of the #FIDEWorldCup will be decided tomorrow!"

Here's the tweet:

Earlier, Praggnanandhaa defeated World No. 3 Fabiano Caruana and stormed into the final of the FIDE World Cup.

Praggnanandhaa is born and raised in Chennai. He stated taking an interest in Chess after his older sister, Vaishali, started playing at age 6. Vaishali later became a grandmaster in 2018 and an international master in 2021.

In 2016, Praggnanandhaa created history after winning his ninth-round game at the KIIT International Chess Festival in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

At the age of 10 years, 10 months, and 19 days, he became an international chess master – the youngest ever.

Wishes: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi congratulated Indian Grandmaster for reaching the final of the FIDE World Cup and extended his best wishes for the title match against Magnus Carlsen.

"Congratulations to R Praggnanandhaa for an outstanding FIDE Chess World Cup journey to the Finals. My best wishes for the title match against Magnus Carlsen. More than a billion Indians are cheering for you," the Congress leader posted on 'X' (formerly Twitter).

Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia also congratulated Praggnanandhaa on the X. Scindia wrote, "Heartiest congratulations and best of luck to India's young genius Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa as he advances to the finals of FIDE World Cup 2023".