Chicago Bears edge closer to Indiana Stadium dream as bill advances unanimously; check details

The Chicago Bears moved significantly closer to potentially building a new stadium in northwest Indiana on February 19, 2026, after the Indiana House Ways and Means Committee passed an amended version of Senate Bill 27 with a unanimous 24-0 vote. The legislation sets up the framework for a state-backed deal that could see the NFL franchise relocate just across the Illinois border to a site near Wolf Lake in Hammond.

Is Indiana pulling ahead in the Bears Stadium race? The committee’s approval clears a critical obstacle for Senate Bill 27, which creates the Northwest Indiana Stadium Authority.

This new entity would have the power to issue bonds, buy land, fund construction, and hammer out a long-term lease with the Bears for a state-of-the-art domed stadium.

The Indiana Senate already fast-tracked the bill earlier, but many observers questioned whether it would gain traction in the House without a firmer commitment from the team. Thursday’s unanimous vote suggests momentum has shifted decisively in Indiana’s favour, with a full House vote now possible before the session wraps on February 27.

Indiana leaders about the bill Indiana leaders wasted no time celebrating.

Governor Mike Braun said the state is “open for business,” adding, “We’ve identified a promising site near Wolf Lake in Hammond and established a broad framework for negotiating a final deal.”

House Speaker Todd Huston pointed to a “shared commitment between both parties to make this happen.”

Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott called the project “truly transformative,” while Rep. Ryan Mishler emphasized the location’s strategic edge, “Hammond is uniquely positioned for this moment. We're part of the Chicagoland region. We're only 20 minutes from Soldier Field. We're ready to help write Indiana’s next great chapter.”

What did the Chicago Bears say about the Wolf Lake site? The team responded with strong language that left little doubt about their focus on Hammond.

Their official statement read, “The passage of SB 27 would mark the most meaningful step forward in our stadium planning efforts to date. We are committed to finishing the remaining site-specific due diligence necessary to support our vision to build a world-class stadium near the Wolf Lake area in Hammond, Indiana. We appreciate the leadership shown by Governor Braun, Speaker Huston, Senator Mishler, and members of the Indiana General Assembly in establishing this critical framework and path forward to deliver a premier venue for all of Chicagoland and a destination for Bears fans and visitors from across the globe. We value our partnership and look forward to continuing to build our working relationship together.”

Also Read | Eagles request interview with Chicago Bears Declan Doyle in ongoing OC search

Why has Illinois' Arlington Heights plan stalled? In contrast, an Illinois House Revenue & Finance Committee hearing on legislation to support a new stadium in Arlington Heights was cancelled at the Bears’ request following recent talks.