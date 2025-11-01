Chicago Bears injury update: D'Andre Swift ruled out vs Cincinnati Bengals, Rookie Kyle Monangai steps up in Week 9

The Chicago Bears head into their Week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, aiming to rebound from a tough loss. The team's final Friday injury report revealed significant challenges, especially in the backfield. Running back D'Andre Swift headlines the absences, forcing rookies and backups to step up against the Bengals.

Key Absences: D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson ruled out D'Andre Swift, the Chicago Bears' primary running back, did not practice all week due to a lingering groin injury and has been officially ruled out. This marks a setback for Swift, who has scored a touchdown in each of the last four games and amassed 444 yards from scrimmage during that stretch. The issue reportedly dates back earlier in the season, first appearing on the injury report after the win over the Commanders.

Backup Roschon Johnson is also out with a back injury that sidelined him last week. Wide receiver Luther Burden III remains sidelined with a concussion suffered against the Ravens, marking another blow to the offense.

Bears running backs coach Eric Bieniemy praised Swift's resilience. "It's really been a chronic thing for a while now," Johnson said. "We're just doing our due diligence to make sure that we're getting the best version of Swift to help this team, for him and his individual success, and we just want to make sure that we have him at a good spot for the whole season."

Kyle Monangai to step up Without Swift and Johnson, the backfield duties fall heavily on rookie Kyle Monangai. The first-year back has rushed for 186 yards and one touchdown so far this season.

He will likely start, sharing carries with Travis Homer and Brittain Brown. Monangai expressed gratitude for the room's mentorship, "I learn every day," Monangai said.

This opportunity comes against a Bengals defense ranked last in rushing yards allowed and 28th in yards per carry. Monangai's emergence could exploit these weaknesses in the Bears vs. Bengals showdown.

Positive returns: Tyrique Stevenson and Cole Kmet cleared Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder) and tight end Cole Kmet (back), both absent last week, are off the injury report and full participants. Their returns will strengthen the defense and passing attack, providing stability amid the absences.

Receiver updates Early in the week, the Chicago Bears' top receivers, DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, and Olamide Zaccheaus, all missed Wednesday's practice. Burden's concussion keeps him out, but Moore (hip/groin), Odunze (heel), and Zaccheaus (knee) progressed to limited Thursday and full Friday, clearing them to play.