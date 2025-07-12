Chicago Bears secure general manager Ryan Poles with five-year extension

The Chicago Bears have signed general manager Ryan Poles to a five-year contract extension. This move signals the franchise’s confidence in Poles’ vision to rebuild the team. Poles, who joined the Bears in January 2022, will now lead the team through the 2029 season.

Chicago Bears' performance under Ryan Poles Chicago Bears’ record under Ryan Poles stands at a modest 15-36, a reflection of the challenges faced during the team’s rebuilding phase. However, the organization’s leadership remains optimistic about Poles’ ability to guide the Bears back to the playoffs, a landmark they haven’t reached since 2020.

The Bears last appeared in a Super Bowl in 2006 and won their only championship in 1985. They will be geared up to end a playoff victory drought that dates back to 2010.

The extension, which replaces the final two years of Poles’ previous contract, highlights the Bears’ belief in his long-term vision.

Ryan Poles’ journey to General manager Ryan Poles, now the general manager of the Chicago Bears, started his journey with the team back in 2008. At that time, he was a college player at Boston College and tried out for the Bears as an offensive tackle. He joined the team as an undrafted free agent but failed to make the final roster.

After that, he began working as a scout for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2009. Over the years, he worked his way up in Kansas City, gaining valuable experience. Eventually, this led to his big moment in 2022 when he became the Bears’ general manager, making history as the first Black GM for the Bears and the sixth in the NFL.

Chicago Bears' deals under Ryan Pole Since arriving in Chicago, Ryan Poles made bold moves to reshape and bolster the Bears’ roster. The 39-year-old made a notable transaction in March 2023, when he traded the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers. In exchange, the Bears received the 9th and 61st overall picks in 2023, a 2024 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick, and wide receiver D.J. Moore. This blockbuster deal enabled Poles to draft promising talents like quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Rome Odunze, both first-round selections in 2024.

Poles’ aggressive approach continued into the 2025 offseason. With new head coach Ben Johnson, formerly the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, the Bears made significant free agency moves. The team signed six projected starters, including three offensive linemen, to bolster the roster.