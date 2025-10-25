Chicago Blackhawks trade Lukas Reichel to Vancouver Canucks for 2027 fourth-round pick

The Chicago Blackhawks made a significant roster move on Saturday, trading forward Lukas Reichel to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. This deal marks the end of Reichel's tenure with the organization that drafted him, as the team continues its long-term rebuild.

Lukas Reichel's time with the Chicago Blackhawks comes to an end Lukas Reichel, a 23-year-old forward from Nurnberg, Germany, joined the Blackhawks as their first-round selection (17th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft. Over five seasons, he appeared in 174 regular-season games, accumulating 58 points with 22 goals and 36 assists.

His development included substantial time in the AHL with the Rockford IceHogs, where he notched 116 points (42 goals, 74 assists) in 121 games. Reichel also contributed in the Calder Cup Playoffs, recording seven points (five goals, two assists) across 14 postseason appearances in three separate runs.

This season, in limited action with Chicago during the 2025-26 campaign, Reichel played five games and posted four points (two goals, two assists). He ranked fourth on the team in goals, fifth in assists, and sixth in overall points, showing flashes of the potential that once made him a highly touted prospect.

Trade details The Blackhawks receive a single asset in this exchange, Vancouver's fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. No players or additional picks are heading to Chicago, keeping the deal straightforward. For the Canucks, acquiring Reichel adds a skilled young forward with upside, potentially bolstering their depth.

Chicago general manager Kyle Davidson has emphasized asset accumulation during the rebuild, and this move aligns with that strategy. The team now boasts a strong draft capital position moving forward.

Chicago Blackhawks' updated draft pick With the addition of the 2027 fourth-rounder, the Chicago Blackhawks' pick inventory grows even more robust. For the 2026 NHL Draft, the Blackhawks hold nine selections, two in the first round, three in the second, one third-rounder, one fourth-round pick, and two in the seventh round.

Looking to 2027, they now have seven picks, one first-rounder, two seconds, one third, one fourth (from Vancouver), one sixth, and one seventh. This depth will provide flexibility for future trades, selections, or package deals to accelerate the rebuild.