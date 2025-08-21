Chicago Bulls to retire Derrick Rose’s jersey: Date, reasons, and everything you need to know

The Chicago Bulls announced that Derrick Rose, the hometown hero and former NBA MVP, will have his No. 1 jersey retired, joining the ranks of franchise legends like Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. The ceremony, titled “Derrick Rose Jersey Retirement Night,” will take place at the United Center, marking a significant moment for Bulls fans and the city of Chicago.

Confirmed date and event details The jersey retirement ceremony is slated for January 24, 2026, during a game against the Boston Celtics at the United Center in Chicago.

"The Chicago Bulls will retire Derrick Rose’s No. 1 jersey on Jan. 24, 2026, in a postgame ceremony on the court when the team hosts the Boston Celtics. The celebrations will feature a United Center atrium experience, presented by BMO, FanDuel, Giordano’s, and Paylocity for fans to enjoy throughout the evening," Chicago Bulls stated in a release.

"To celebrate the announcement, the Bulls will display graphics of Derrick Rose outside the United Center and in the atrium today from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Fans can join in and celebrate Derrick throughout the season by attending four games, during which the Bulls will give away collectible Derrick Rose figurines at gates throughout the United Center while supplies last," the release further added.

The Bulls have planned four additional game dates in the 2025-26 season for Derrick Rose figurine giveaways, while supplies last. These events complement the ceremony, engaging fans throughout the season.

Reasons for retiring Derrick Rose’s jersey Derrick Rose, a Chicago native and the No. 1 pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, deserves to have his jersey retired by the Bulls for his historic achievements and significant impact.

As the youngest NBA MVP in 2011 at age 22, he led the Chicago Bulls to a 62-20 record with 25.0 points and 7.7 assists per game, showcasing unparalleled dominance. His 2009 Rookie of the Year award and three All-Star selections (2010–2012) highlight his immediate and consistent excellence.

Notably, Rose guided the Bulls to seven straight playoff appearances (2008–2015), including the 2011 Eastern Conference Finals with 27.1 points and 7.7 assists, revitalizing the franchise.

Statistical impact With career averages of 19.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 6.2 assists in 406 regular-season games, and an elevated 23.7 points and 7.1 assists in the playoffs, Derrick Rose’s statistical contributions reflect his consistent excellence and remarkable performance during his prime with Chicago Bulls.

Retired jerseys of the Chicago Bulls players so far: Jersey No. 4 – Jerry Sloan

Jersey No. 10 – Bob Love

Jersey No. 23 – Michael Jordan