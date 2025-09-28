Chicago Cubs’ Cade Horton sidelined with Rib fracture, likely out for MLB playoffs

The Chicago Cubs will face a significant setback as rookie pitcher Cade Horton has been sidelined with a right rib fracture. He will likely miss the National League Division Series (NLDS).
The team placed Horton on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to September 25, 2025, as announced on Saturday. This injury disrupts the Cubs’ postseason rotation as they prepare for a critical Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres.
Cade Horton, a 24-year-old right-hander, exited his September 23 start due to side soreness. Subsequent tests revealed a rib fracture, a concerning diagnosis for the Chicago Cubs’ postseason aspirations.
While the severity of Horton’s fracture will determine his exact timeline, this injury typically requires significant time to heal, making his return before the NLDS unlikely.
Horton’s earliest possible return from the injured list is October 10, 2025. However, MLB postseason rules prevent roster additions mid-series unless replacing an injured player, and any substitution requires league approval.
This means Horton cannot pitch in Game 5 of the NLDS on October 11 unless another player is injured.
Cade Horton’s absence is a blow to Chicago’s rotation, especially after his impactful rookie season. Since his MLB debut on May 10, Horton made 22 starts, posting an impressive 2.67 ERA over 118 innings. Had he remained healthy, he was a strong candidate to start Game 1 of the Wild Card Series.
With Horton out and ace Justin Steele sidelined for 2025 due to elbow surgery, the Cubs’ rotation will now depend on left-handers Matthew Boyd and Shota Imanaga, along with right-handers Jameson Taillon, Colin Rea, and Javier Assad. Boyd and Imanaga are slated to start Games 1 and 2 of the Wild Card Series, respectively, with Rea lined up for a potential Game 3.
Justin Steele (out for 2025 with elbow surgery)
Cade Horton (out with rib fracture)
LHP Matthew Boyd
LHP Shota Imanaga
RHP Jameson Taillon
RHP Colin Rea
RHP Javier Assad
The 2025 MLB postseason will begin with the Wild Card Series from September 30 to October 2, followed by the NLDS from October 4 to October 11, the NLCS from October 13 to October 21, and the World Series from October 24 to November 1.
