Chicago Cubs set to sign veteran Carlos Santana; check details

The Cubs aim to strengthen their roster with this move, ahead of deadline for playoff eligibility.

Aachal Maniyar
Published31 Aug 2025, 08:23 PM IST
Carlos Santana #41 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates after hitting a double against the Texas Rangers during the second inning at Globe Life Field.
Carlos Santana #41 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates after hitting a double against the Texas Rangers during the second inning at Globe Life Field.(Getty Images via AFP)

The Chicago Cubs are set to veteran first baseman Carlos Santana in a significant late-season move. This acquisition comes after Santana was recently from Cleveland Guardians. The 39-year-old cleared waivers and was subsequently removed from the squad. The Cubs aim to strengthen their roster with this move, ahead of deadline for playoff eligibility.

(More to follow)

