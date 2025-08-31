Chicago Cubs set to sign veteran Carlos Santana; check details

The Chicago Cubs are set to veteran first baseman Carlos Santana in a significant late-season move. This acquisition comes after Santana was recently from Cleveland Guardians. The 39-year-old cleared waivers and was subsequently removed from the squad. The Cubs aim to strengthen their roster with this move, ahead of deadline for playoff eligibility.
(More to follow)
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay updated with India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement, match schedule, and all key team news here.