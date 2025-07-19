Chicago Cubs sign Spencer Turnbull to strengthen their roster ahead of match against Boston Red Sox

The Chicago Cubs have reached an agreement with right-handed pitcher Spencer Turnbull, with the trade deadline looming on July 31, 2025. This move comes as the Cubs look to strengthen their roster as they gear up for a crucial three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Wrigley Field.

Spencer Turnbull's form At 32, Spencer Turnbull brings a lot of experience to Chicago’s pitching corps, despite a challenging 2025 season with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Turnbull posted a 7.11 ERA in just 6.1 innings across three appearances before being designated for assignment on June 27. His struggles in Toronto followed a late signing in May, which likely contributed to his underwhelming performance.

His fastball velocity, averaging 90.9 mph in the majors this year, was down from his 92 mph with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2024 and 92.9 mph with the Detroit Tigers in 2023.

Despite this, Turnbull’s career 4.31 ERA and a standout 2.65 ERA in 54.1 innings with the Phillies last year highlight his potential.

Chicago Cubs' strategy The Chicago Cubs’ side is in need of reinforcement, with key players like Javier Assad sidelined until August due to an oblique injury. Additionally, Justin Steele is out for the season, and Jameson Taillon is nursing a calf injury. The signing of Turnbull provides much-needed depth to a rotation that includes Shota Imanaga, Matthew Boyd, Cade Horton, and Colin Rea.

Turnbull’s signing does not alter Chicago’s plans to pursue at least one, if not two, starting pitchers before the trade deadline. Instead, it serves as a low-risk move to increase depth amid a season marked by injuries.

Spencer Turnbull’s career Drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the second round of the 2014 MLB Draft, Turnbull came into the limelight in 2021 when he threw a no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners.

His career, however, has been plagued by injuries, including Tommy John surgery that sidelined him for the entire 2022 season. Turnbull has also dealt with lat, back, shoulder, forearm, and neck issues, limiting him to just 363 innings across 68 starts and 13 relief appearances in the majors.

Despite these setbacks, he showed promise in 2019 with a 4.61 ERA over 148.1 innings and improved to a 3.84 ERA from 2020-24, with a 22% strikeout rate.