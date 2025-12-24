Chicago Cubs strengthen bullpen with Jacob Webb signing ahead of 2026 season

The Chicago Cubs are making steady moves to rebuild their relief corps this offseason, agreeing to terms with right-handed pitcher Jacob Webb on a one-year contract that includes a club option for 2027.

This signing continues president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer's strategy of adding reliable, cost-effective arms to the bullpen without long-term commitments. Webb, represented by KHG Sports Management, joins a growing group of new faces in Chicago's pen.

Contract details and impact The deal guarantees Jacob Webb $1.5 million for 2026, with incentives that could push it to $2 million. The 2027 option is worth $2.5 million, potentially reaching $3 million with bonuses.

Advertisement

Webb's agreement adds depth to a Cubs bullpen that lost several key players to free agency after the 2025 season. No corresponding 40-man roster move is needed, thanks to available spots.

At 32, Webb brings consistency after three strong years. In 2025 with the Texas Rangers, he posted a 3.00 ERA over 66 innings in 55 appearances, with a 1.03 WHIP and 58 strikeouts against just 19 walks. His hard-hit rate placed him among the league's best at inducing weak contact.

Jacob Webb's recent performance and journey Over the past three seasons, Jacob Webb has maintained an ERA of 3.69 or lower while throwing at least 53 innings each year. His career ERA sits at an impressive 2.99 across parts of six major league campaigns.

Advertisement

Despite solid results, Webb has bounced between teams. He spent time with the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels, Baltimore Orioles, and Rangers. The Rangers non-tendered him last month despite a projected $2 million arbitration salary, allowing Chicago to snag him on a modest deal.

Interestingly, Webb is the third former 2025 Ranger to join the Cubs this winter, following Phil Maton and Hoby Milner.

Chicago Cubs' bullpen rebuild strategy Hoyer has long favoured building bullpens through affordable one-year deals, trades, and minor league signings rather than big-money commitments.

The Cubs have now added Webb, Maton (two years), Milner (one year, $3.75 million), and re-signed Caleb Thielbar ($4.5 million guarantee). These veterans will likely join holdover Daniel Palencia, who emerged as a high-leverage option in 2025.

Advertisement