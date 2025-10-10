Chicago Marathon 2025: Full Schedule, live streaming, and other details about 47th edition of race

The 47th Chicago Marathon, set for October 12, 2025, promises an electrifying race with over 53,000 runners from more than 100 countries converging on the iconic streets of Chicago. Known for its flat, fast course, where world records have been shattered, the marathon will feature intense battles among elite athletes.

John Korir defends title, Jacob Kiplimo chases history The men’s race is stacked with talent, led by defending champion John Korir, who claimed victory in 2024 with a remarkable 2:02:44, making him the eighth-fastest marathoner ever. Fresh off a Boston Marathon win earlier this year, the 27-year-old Kenyan aims to join the late Samuel Wanjiru as a back-to-back Chicago champion.

Korir will face competition from Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo, the half-marathon world record holder, who is running only his second marathon. Kiplimo, 23, finished second at the 2025 London Marathon and could challenge for a podium spot.

Another standout is Timothy Kiplagat, a 32-year-old Kenyan who earned second place at the 2024 Tokyo Marathon. His journey from odd jobs to marathon stardom adds intrigue to his Chicago debut.

American hopeful Conner Mantz, an Olympian who placed eighth in Paris 2024, is targeting Khalid Khannouchi’s US record of 2:05:38.

Women’s race With 2024 women’s champion Ruth Chepng’etich sidelined by a doping ban, a new winner will be crowned. Ethiopia’s Hawi Feysa, debuting with a 2:17:00 personal best, and Megertu Alemu, the 2023 Valencia Marathon winner, lead the charge.

Kenya’s Mary Ngugi-Cooper, a Boston Marathon veteran, seeks her first US marathon victory, while American Dakotah Popehn aims to shine on home soil.

Wheelchair divisions In the wheelchair races, Switzerland’s Catherine Debrunner eyes a third consecutive Chicago title, while Marcel Hug targets his seventh victory. Both defending champions will start at Grant Park.

2025 Chicago Marathon schedule The marathon will begin on Sunday, October 12, at Grant Park, with all times in US Central Time (UTC/GMT -6)

7:20 AM: Men’s Wheelchair Start

7:21 AM: Women’s Wheelchair Start

7:23 AM: Handcycle Start

7:30 AM: Wave 1 (Elite & Corrals A, B, C, D, E)

8:00 AM: Wave 2 (Corrals F, G, H, J)

8:35 AM: Wave 3 (Corrals K, L, M, N)

Chicago Marathon 2025: Live streaming details Fans can catch the action through various platforms. In the US, NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will broadcast live from 7 AM to 11 AM CT, with streaming available on Peacock, Roku, nbcchicago.com, telemundochicago.com, and the NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago apps from 7 AM to 3 PM CT.