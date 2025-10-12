Chicago Marathon 2025: Jacob Kiplimo and Marcel Hug register wins, Conner Mantz scripts history; check details

The Chicago Marathon 2025 delivered thrilling performances, with Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo and Switzerland’s Marcel Hug stealing the spotlight in their respective divisions. Kiplimo’s record-breaking run and Hug’s continued dominance highlighted a day of historic achievements on Chicago’s flat, fast course.

Jacob Kiplimo’s breakthrough victory Jacob Kiplimo, a 24-year-old Ugandan star, claimed the men’s title in his second career marathon, clocking an unofficial time of 2:02:21. This performance smashed the Ugandan national record and secured the seventh-fastest marathon time in history. Kiplimo was on pace to challenge the world record of 2:00:35, set by the late Kelvin Kiptum in 2023, until fading in the final four miles. Exhausted but triumphant, he collapsed after crossing the finish line, earning a congratulatory hug. Notably, Kiplimo has already won two world cross country titles, and a bronze medal in the 10,000 meter at the olympics.

Marcel Hug’s historic wheelchair win In the wheelchair division, Marcel Hug, the “Silver Bullet,” cemented his legacy with a sixth Chicago Marathon victory and fourth consecutive win. Hug finished four minutes ahead of second-place David Weir, further solidifying his status as the most decorated wheelchair racer ever. His love for Chicago, where he visits the iconic Bean sculpture, was evident.

Conner Mantz sets American record American Conner Mantz made history, finishing fourth with an unofficial time of 2:04:43, breaking the US marathon record of 2:05:38 set by Khalid Khannouchi in 2002. Mantz, who calculated his pace mid-race to target the record, outdid Ryan Hall’s 2:04:58 from the 2011 Boston Marathon, a time ineligible for records due to the course’s layout.

Mantz’s confidence stemmed from his 2:05:08 at the 2024 Boston Marathon and his consistent excellence, including winning the 2024 Olympic Trials and placing eighth at the Paris Games.

Also Read | Kara Lawson named head coach of USA basketball women’s team for 2026 World Cup

Women’s race sees Ethiopian dominance Ethiopia’s Hawi Feysa claimed the women’s title in a blistering 2:14:56, the sixth-fastest women’s marathon ever. She outran compatriot Megertu Alemu by over two minutes to secure her first major marathon victory. American Natosha Rogers finished sixth in 2:23:28, leading the US women.