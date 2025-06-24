Chicago White Sox sign former All-Star pitcher Noah Syndergaard to minor league deal; check details

The Chicago White Sox signed former All-Star pitcher Noah Syndergaard to a minor league contract. The 32-year-old right-hander, nicknamed “Thor” for his powerful pitching, has not been a part of the majors since 2023. He will now be aiming to revive a promising career impacted by injuries.

Syndergaard's form with the Mets Syndergaard was a standout pitcher for the New York Mets from 2015 to 2019. He was impressive with throwing fastballs over 98 mph. Thor's best year was 2016, when he won 14 games, had a 2.60 ERA, and was named an All-Star.

However, injuries including a major elbow surgery called Tommy John, in the year 2020, slowed him down. Since then, he has failed to get back to the previous form.

Difficult period after surgery After his surgery, Syndergaard tried to bounce back. In 2022, he signed a $21 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels. He managed to throw the fastballs at a slower rate around 94 mph, and he wasn’t striking out as many batters. His ERA was 3.83, decent but not like his Mets days. The Angels traded him to the Philadelphia Phillies.

In 2023, things got worse. Syndergaard signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers but struggled, finishing with a 6.50 ERA in 18 starts split between the Dodgers and Cleveland Guardians. His fastball dropped to 92.2 mph. Cleveland parted ways with Noah in August 2023. He didn’t pitch in 2024, because he wanted to focus on a 2025 return.

Why is Tommy John's surgery tough? Tommy John surgery is common in baseball, but it is not a quick fix. While some pitchers come back strong, others, like Syndergaard, struggle to regain their old form.

A new beginning with the White Sox The White Sox are rebuilding and Syndergaard's inclusion is expected to have a positive impact. This minor league deal costs them little, so there’s a little risk involved. On the other hand, the team has plenty of room for Noah to pitch, which could help him rebuild his confidence and skills.