Chiefs' Gardner Minshew suffers knee injury; Chris Oladokun steps in vs Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback troubles deepened on Sunday (December 21), when backup Gardner Minshew left the NFL Week 16 game against the Tennessee Titans with a left knee injury. Third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun entered the contest, marking a sudden shift in the team's offensive leadership.

How the injury happened Gardner Minshew, starting in place of the injured Patrick Mahomes, sustained the knee issue early in the game. On the third play of the game, Gardner Minshew scrambled before going down on the turf with what looked like a non-contact injury. Right after the play, he grabbed his left knee and limped off the field. Although he attempted to stay in the game, his impaired footwork affected his throwing, as he managed to complete only three of his eight pass attempts for 15 yards.

Minshew walked to the locker room unaided but was soon ruled out for the rest of the game.

Chris Oladokun takes over With Minshew sidelined, Chris Oladokun stepped in as the active quarterback. The former seventh-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022 has spent much of his career on the Chiefs' practice squad. Oladokun, elevated to the active roster earlier in the week, made his most significant NFL appearance yet.

Also Read | Quinshon Judkins injury: Browns rookie RB carted off against Bills in Week 16

Oladokun bounced through South Florida, Samford, and South Dakota State colleges. He broke out in his final year at SDSU with 3,000+ yards, 25 TDs, and an FCS semifinal run alongside prospects like Tucker Kraft.

Claimed by Kansas City as depth, he had seen only five snaps before this game. Solid play in the Chiefs' final 2025 games could earn him an active roster spot in 2026.

Compounding the Mahomes absence This latest setback follows Patrick Mahomes' season-ending torn ACL suffered the previous week against the Los Angeles Chargers. Mahomes underwent successful surgery shortly after and has begun rehab, with hopes of returning for the 2026 opener.

The Chiefs signed Oladokun to provide depth behind Minshew. Now, with both ahead of him hurt, the young QB shoulders the load for the remaining games.