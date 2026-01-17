Chinnaswamy Stadium gets government clearance to host IPL 2026 and international matches after stampede tragedy

Bengaluru's iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium has received a major boost as the Karnataka government granted permission for it to host IPL matches and international cricket once again. The approval, announced on Saturday, ends months of uncertainty following a tragic stampede in June 2025 that claimed 11 lives during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL title celebrations.

Background of the tragic incident The stadium was shut down after the deadly crowd crush outside the venue on June 4, 2025, when thousands gathered to celebrate RCB's maiden IPL triumph. The incident led to widespread safety concerns, forcing the relocation of several events, including parts of the Women's World Cup and domestic tournaments. No top-flight cricket has taken place there since.

KSCA's push for safety upgrades Under new president Venkatesh Prasad, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) worked tirelessly to address these issues. They submitted a detailed compliance roadmap to an Expert Review Committee formed by the Karnataka Home Ministry. Key steps included resolving long-standing power supply problems with BESCOM related to fire safety, floating tenders to widen entry and exit gates, and enhancing crowd management infrastructure.

RCB also stepped up, proposing the installation of 300-350 AI-enabled cameras for better monitoring, with the franchise committing to cover the one-time cost of INR 4.5 crore.

The KSCA statement reflected optimism: "KSCA is confident of fulfilling all the stipulated conditions. The Association has already presented a detailed compliance roadmap before the Expert Review Committee and remains fully committed to implementing all safety, security, and crowd-management measures in letter and spirit."

Conditional nod and timeline challenges The Home Department approved the return of marquee cricket "subject to compliance with specific terms and conditions prescribed by the government and concerned authorities." This conditional clearance is a positive step, but KSCA must implement all upgrades swiftly. With IPL 2026 starting in March, RCB, as defending champions, slated to play the opener, the clock is ticking for final confirmations.

RCB's home venue dilemma continues Despite the nod, RCB's return to Chinnaswamy for all home games remains uncertain. The franchise recently explored alternatives, with COO Rajesh Menon meeting Chhattisgarh's chief minister to discuss hosting matches at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, which has successfully hosted WPL games, is another option under consideration. Reports suggest RCB may split home fixtures or shift entirely if full compliance isn't met in time.