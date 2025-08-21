Chris Godwin’s return: Tampa Bay Buccaneers to activate WR from PUP list; check details

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to welcome back a key player of their offensive lineup, as wide receiver Chris Godwin will be activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. He is set to be included on the 53-man roster to start the 2025 season.

Advertisement

Details about Godwin's return Chris Godwin’s activation from the PUP list is a significant step in his rehabilitation process, but the veteran wideout is not expected to play right away. Notably, Godwin will begin ramping up for games, with a target return date in October 2025. This timeline suggests he could miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

However, by carrying him on the active roster rather than placing him on injured reserve (IR), the Buccaneers are ensuring Godwin can begin practicing as early as Week 2.

This approach allows Godwin to gradually reintegrate into the team’s offensive schemes, potentially setting him up for a stronger return later in the season.

Impact on the Buccaneers’ offense Chris Godwin’s absence from the field in the early weeks of the 2025 season will likely shift the spotlight to other pass-catchers in Tampa Bay’s offense. With fellow wide receiver Jalen McMillan also sidelined due to a neck injury, the Buccaneers will lean heavily on veteran Mike Evans, rookie first-round pick Emeka Egbuka, and tight end Cade Otton. These players are poised to see an uptick in targets, providing an opportunity for Egbuka, in particular, to make an early impact in his NFL career.

Advertisement

Chris Godwin's performance Chris Godwin’s eventual return will strengthen an already talented receiving corps. Last season, despite playing only five games, Godwin recorded 50 receptions for 576 yards and five touchdowns. His ability to rack up catches and yards makes him an important part of the Buccaneers’ passing game.

Fantasy football considerations For fantasy football managers, Godwin’s activation presents both opportunities and challenges. By being carried on the 53-man roster instead of IR, Godwin will occupy a valuable roster spot in most seasonal fantasy leagues, which typically offer limited IR slots. This could force managers to make tough decisions about whether to hold onto Godwin through his expected absence until October.

Chris Godwin’s commitment to Tampa Bay Godwin’s decision to re-sign with the Buccaneers this offseason on a three-year, $66 million contract with $44 million guaranteed reflects his commitment to the team and their mutual belief in his recovery. After testing free agency, Godwin chose to stay with the organization that drafted him in 2017, signaling his confidence in their ability to compete in 2025 and beyond.