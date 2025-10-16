Chris Livingston's release: Milwaukee Bucks waive star forward; all you need to know

Milwaukee Bucks made the decision to waive forward Chris Livingston on Thusrday (October 16). The move comes as a surprise to some, given that Livingston, the last pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, had signed a guaranteed deal with the Bucks during the offseason.

However, Milwaukee’s roster crunch proved too tight for the young forward to secure a spot.

Chris Livingston’s limited role with the Milwaukee Bucks Chris Livingston, selected 58th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, entered the league with potential but faced challenges breaking into a competitive Bucks roster.

During the 2024-25 regular season, he appeared in just 21 games, averaging a mere 5.0 minutes per contest. His on-court impact was limited, with a field goal percentage of 33.3%, reflecting his struggle to find a rhythm in such sparse playing time.

Despite his limited minutes, Livingston showed flashes of the athleticism and versatility that made him a standout at Kentucky during his college career. At 6’6” and 220 pounds, his physical and defensive potential were seen as assets for a Bucks team aiming to bolster its depth.

However, with established stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard commanding significant roles, opportunities for young players like Livingston were scarce.

Reason behind the Milaukee Bucks' move The decision to waive Chris Livingston highlights the Bucks’ need to streamline their roster as they focus on contending for an NBA championship. Milwaukee’s front office faced a roster crunch, needing to balance veteran talent with cap flexibility. Livingston’s guaranteed deal, while a vote of confidence in the offseason, wasn’t enough to secure his spot amidst a crowded forward rotation that includes players like Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis.

By parting ways with Livingston, the Bucks free up a roster spot, potentially for a veteran addition or to provide more flexibility for future trades.

What’s next for Chris Livingston? At just 21 years old, Chris Livingston’s NBA journey is far from over. His release from the Milwaukee Bucks opens the door for new opportunities, whether with another NBA team or in the G League. His athleticism, size, and defensive upside make him an intriguing prospect for teams looking to develop young talent. Livingston could land on a two-way contract or a training camp invite, allowing him to showcase his skills in a more prominent role. Additionally, Livingston’s time in the G League with the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks’ affiliate, gave him valuable experience.