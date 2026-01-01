Chris Olave injury update: Will Saints WR play NFL Week 18 clash against Falcons after blood clot diagnosis?

New Orleans Saints fans received concerning news on Thursday (January 1) as the team heads into the final game of the 2025 season. Chris Olave, the team's star wide receiver, is set to miss the team's NFL Week 18 finale against the Atlanta Falcons. Notably, a blood clot in his lung forced the decision, ending his impressive 2025 season one game early.
Chris Olave has been sidelined for the season finale following a diagnosis of a blood clot in his lungs. Notably, the condition was detected promptly, preventing worse outcomes, and medical experts anticipate a swift recovery with no prior history of such issues.
The 25-year-old receiver skipped midweek practice, initially flagged for illness. He shone brightly in the Week 17 win over the Tennessee Titans, contributing significantly with strong catches and a score. The clot appeared shortly after, resulting in a short hospital visit before quick release.
Positive updates indicate full healing is expected in roughly a month, positioning him well for spring offseason activities.
This unexpected setback shortens an outstanding campaign for the former Ohio State star. Chris Olave posted career-best stats, 100 receptions, 1,163 yards, and nine touchdowns across 16 contests.
After a challenging 2024 season cut short by concussions that nearly prompted retirement thoughts, his resilience stood out. Building rapport with rookie quarterback Tyler Shough fueled the Saints' recent winning run, delivering explosive plays and consistent production in crucial moments.
Olave had voiced enthusiasm about achieving full-season durability, marking it as a major personal milestone amid past setbacks.
Neither team qualifies for the playoffs, yet the rivalry game holds external significance. A Saints triumph could aid the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' postseason push if they secure their own win. On the other hand, a Falcons victory might influence the Carolina Panthers' fate based on other outcomes.
Rookie QB Shough will now rely more heavily on supporting cast members, including standout tight end Juwan Johnson and emerging receivers like Kevin Austin Jr, Dante Pettis, and Mason Tipton.
As a 2022 first-round selection, Chris Olave qualifies for extension discussions this offseason. The New Orleans Saints exercised his fifth-year option, ensuring a substantial payday in 2026, but his explosive play suggests a longer commitment makes sense for team stability. The early diagnosis offers reassurance amid the concern, allowing focus on long-term health.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025