Chris Paul gives update about his NBA retirement; says he will only play 'At the most a year' more

Chris Paul, one of the NBA’s most celebrated point guards, recently suggested that his illustrious career may be nearing its end. At 40 years old, the 12-time All-Star has hinted he may retire after the 2025-26 season. He cited family and personal priorities as key factors in his decision.

Chris Paul's remarkable career Paul’s 2024-25 season with the San Antonio Spurs showcased his brilliance. Despite his age, he started all 82 games, averaging 8.8 points, 7.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 42.7% from the field and 37.7% from three-point range.

Playing alongside Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama and under Hall of Fame coach Gregg Popovich, Paul proved he could still contribute at a high level. However, challenges like Popovich’s mid-season stroke and Wembanyama’s injury kept the Spurs from playoff contention, finishing with a 34-48 record.

Chris Paul on his career "At the most, a year," Chris Paul said at the American Black Film Festival in Miami, hinting at the retirement.

“I just finished my 20th season, which is a blessing in itself. I have been in the NBA for more than half of my life, which is a blessing. But these years you do not get back with your kids, with your family,” he reflected on his career.

Paul’s decision to potentially retire after one more season seems driven by a desire to reconnect with his family. With a 16-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter, he has spent the last six seasons away from them while playing for teams like the Spurs, Warriors, Suns, and Thunder.

“My granny, who watches every single game that I play every single night, those moments, I just don’t get to see her and hug her,” Paul expressed

What is next for Chris Paul? As Chris Paul enters free agency for the second consecutive summer, he faces a crucial decision. Last year, he signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Spurs and utilized the chance to mentor young talents like Wembanyama and Stephon Castle while chasing a playoff berth. However, with San Antonio now focusing on its youthful backcourt, including new addition Dylan Harper and trade acquisition De’Aaron Fox, Paul is expected to seek opportunities elsewhere.

