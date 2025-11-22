Chris Paul retirement: NBA legend to conclude iconic 21-year career with Los Angeles Clippers

Chris Paul, one of the most accomplished point guards in NBA history, has officially confirmed that the 2025-26 season will be his last. The 40-year-old Los Angeles Clippers veteran broke the news on social media on Saturday, just before facing the Charlotte Hornets in his home state of North Carolina.

Now in his 21st season, Paul has returned to the franchise where he previously spent six impactful years (2011-2017).

Chris Paul's heartfelt post “What a ride,” Paul wrote on X. “Still so much left…GRATEFUL for this last one!!”

Chris Paul's career Selected fourth overall by the New Orleans Hornets in the 2005 NBA Draft, Chris Paul burst onto the scene out of Wake Forest and claimed Rookie of the Year honors in 2005-06. His blend of vision, pace control, and defensive instincts set a new standard for the modern point guard.

The accolades followed quickly and consistently, 12 All-Star selections, 11 All-NBA honors, and nine All-Defensive team nods. Chris Paul is recognized as one of the NBA’s 75 Greatest Players. He has maintained remarkable production across two decades, posting career averages of 16.9 points, 9.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game, while shooting 46.9% from the field and 36.9% from three-point range.

Paul’s journey has touched nearly every corner of the league. After establishing himself in New Orleans, he formed a remarkable partnership with James Harden in Houston, guided Oklahoma City to the playoffs as a veteran leader, took Phoenix to the 2021 NBA Finals, and brought stability to Golden State and San Antonio in recent years.

Hall of Fame legacy When the final buzzer sounds this season, Chris Paul will walk away as a first-ballot Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer. His influence extends far beyond statistics. He has mentored countless young guards, championed player rights through the NBPA, and served as a respected voice on social issues.