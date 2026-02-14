Chris Paul announces retirement from NBA after 21 seasons: A legendary career ends on a bitter note

Chris Paul, one of the NBA's all-time great point guards, has officially retired after 21 remarkable seasons. The 40-year-old announced his decision on Instagram on Friday (February 13), shortly after the Toronto Raptors waived him following a recent trade from the Los Angeles Clippers.

Chris Paul's heartfelt Instagram post "This is it! After over 21 years I’m stepping away from basketball," Paul wrote in his heartfelt post. “As I write this, it’s hard to really know what to feel, but for once, most people would be surprised. I don’t have the answer lol! But, mostly I’m filled with so much joy and gratitude!”

A disappointing final chapter Chris Paul returned to the Clippers last offseason on a one-year, $3.6 million deal, intending to play his final season close to his family in Los Angeles. He had publicly stated this would be his last year in the league. However, things unravelled quickly. In December 2025, amid the team's early struggles, the Clippers sent Paul home during a road trip. Reports highlighted tensions over his leadership style in the locker room.

General Manager Lawrence Frank and coach Tyronn Lue signalled the organization's plan to move on from the franchise icon. Paul appeared in just 16 games off the bench, posting career-low averages of 2.9 points and 3.3 assists in 14 minutes per game. His final NBA appearance came on December 1, 2025.

The Clippers later traded him to the Raptors in a multi-team deal near the 2026 trade deadline. Toronto waived him soon after, paving the way for his retirement announcement.

"It's time for me to show up for others and in other ways," Paul added. "This last season, I knew I couldn't do it unless I was at home with my family."

Hall of fame legacy secured Despite the sour ending, Paul's accomplishments remain elite. A 12-time NBA All-Star and 11-time All-NBA selection, he ranks second all-time in career assists. Drafted No. 4 overall in 2005, he finished in the top three for MVP voting twice and reached the NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns in 2021, falling to the Milwaukee Bucks.

"Playing basketball for a living has been an unbelievable blessing that also came with lots of responsibility," Paul reflected. "I embraced it all. The good and the bad. As a lifelong learner, leadership is hard and is not for the weak. Some will like you and many people won't. But the goal was always the goal and my intentions were always sincere (Damn, I love competing!!)."