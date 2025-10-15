Christen Press, US soccer icon set to retire following 2025 NWSL season; check details

Christen Press, a celebrated figure in women’s soccer, has announced her retirement from professional soccer following the 2025 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) season. At 36, the two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion and Olympic bronze medallist leaves behind a legacy that spans over a decade, marked by remarkable achievements and global impact. As a forward for Angel City FC, Press has captivated fans with her remarkable talent.

Retirement announcement Christen Press shared her decision to retire on Good Morning America.

"I'm retiring from professional soccer, and I've decided that this is my last season and my last few games," Press said.

"I feel a mix of everything. There's yes, there's relief, there's joy, there's excitement, there's fear, there's so much grief. I have so much grief, a part of me, a piece of me, I'm losing her," she added.

"I thought I would wait until I didn't want to play anymore. But I realized that time's never going to come and I can play, and my body can keep going. And I think it was really important for me to make this decision for myself before that became a different reality," she expressed.

Christen Press' international career Christen Press' international career with the US Women’s National Team (USWNT) is nothing short of iconic. With 155 appearances, she scored 64 goals, cementing her place as one of the team’s most prolific forwards. Her contributions were significant in securing World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019, showcasing her ability to perform on the global stage. Additionally, Press was part of the bronze medal-winning team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, a testament to her enduring excellence.

Her trophy cabinet boasts four SheBelieves Cups, two Concacaf Women’s Championship titles, two Algarve Cup titles, and a Tournament of Nations trophy.

A journey through professional leagues Christen Press' professional career began in 2011 with magicJack in the Women’s Professional Soccer (WPS) league, where she quickly made her mark. Seeking new challenges, she ventured to Europe, playing for Swedish clubs Göteborg FC and Tyresö FF between 2012 and 2014. These stints abroad honed her skills.

Returning to the US, Press joined the Chicago Red Stars in 2014, where she played for four seasons and made 60 regular-season appearances. Her time in the NWSL continued with the Utah Royals from 2018 to 2020, where she featured in 25 matches.

In 2020, Press and her USWNT teammate, and now wife, Tobin Heath signed with Manchester United in England’s Women’s Super League, showcasing their talents in one of Europe’s top leagues.

In 2022, Press returned to her hometown to play for Angel City FC, where she has made 37 regular-season appearances. Across her NWSL career, she scored an impressive 49 goals in 122 matches, solidifying her reputation as a formidable forward.