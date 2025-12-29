Christian Barmore and Mike Vrabel get into heated exchange during Patriots' dominant performance vs Jets | Watch

The New England Patriots are putting on a brilliant performance against the New York Jets in their Week 17 AFC East showdown on Sunday (December 28) at MetLife Stadium. As the game progresses into the later stages, New England holds a commanding 42-10 lead, showcasing their playoff prowess. However, a sideline moment from halftime has gone viral, capturing a tense exchange between defensive lineman Christian Barmore and head coach Mike Vrabel.

The viral video of the sideline moment The drama unfolded as teams headed to the locker room at halftime, with the Patriots leading 35-3. Cameras caught Barmore in an animated discussion with Vrabel, who appeared to grab his player's jersey in an effort to de-escalate.

Vrabel's attempts to calm Barmore didn't seem immediately effective, as the defensive star remained fired up. Teammates and staff stepped in to help diffuse the situation.

What ignited the tension? The exchange stemmed from a chippy play at the end of the second quarter. Jets rookie offensive tackle Armand Membou, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 draft, delivered what looked like an extra shove on Barmore after the whistle.

Membou, visibly frustrated in a lopsided game, continued jawing at Patriots players and even shoved a teammate attempting to intervene. He removed his helmet and required the coaching staff to settle him down.

Barmore responded strongly, exchanging words across the field before directing his energy toward the sideline.

Also Read | Jaylen Waddle rib injury: Dolphins star WR exits vs Buccaneers in Week 17

Game update: New England Patriots in control Quarterback Drake Maye has been sensational, throwing multiple touchdowns and keeping the Jets' defense off-balance. The Patriots, now (12-3), are eyeing the AFC East title and a top playoff seed.

For the struggling Jets (3-12), this game highlights a tough season, though Membou has been a standout rookie at right tackle.

Whether any discipline follows for Barmore remains to be seen, but in a blowout, the focus stays on the win.

FAQs What caused the heated exchange between Christian Barmore and Mike Vrabel? A post-whistle shove from Jets rookie OT Armand Membou on Barmore sparked the incident, firing up Barmore as teams headed to the locker room at halftime. Vrabel tried to calm him down by grabbing his jersey.