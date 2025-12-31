Christian Barmore domestic assault charge: What we know about New England Patriots DT's legal trouble

The New England Patriots are ending 2025 on a high note with a 13-3 record and an AFC East title, but off-field issues are casting a shadow. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore has faced a misdemeanour domestic assault charge, coming just a day after similar news involving wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

What exactly is Christian Barmore charged with? Christian Barmore, 26, faces one count of assault and battery on a family or household member, a misdemeanour. Court documents from Attleboro District Court show the charge stems from an alleged incident on August 8 in Mansfield, Massachusetts. A criminal complaint was issued on December 16, and he is scheduled for arraignment on February 3, 2026.

What happened in the alleged incident? According to police reports, the argument started over the air conditioner temperature and food. The victim, Christian Barmore's then-girlfriend and mother of his child, said he grabbed her phone as she tried to leave and scream for help. She alleged he threw her to the floor and grabbed her shirt near the neck area before letting go. Notably, court files include a December 4 email from the victim saying she no longer wanted to pursue charges.

Has Christian Barmore or the Patriots responded? No public comments have come from Christian Barmore, his attorney David Meier, or the New England Patriots as of December 31, 2025. Head coach Mike Vrabel is expected to address the media soon, but the team has stayed silent on this case so far.

Details about Stefon Diggs' charges This is the second Patriots player charged in two days. Diggs faces felony strangulation and misdemeanour assault over a December 2 pay dispute with his personal chef. He has denied the allegations, "Stefon Diggs categorically denies these allegations," his attorney David Meier said. "They are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated, because they did not occur." Notably, both players share the same lawyer.

Christian Barmore's form A 2021 second-round pick from Alabama, Christian Barmore overcame blood clots that limited him in 2024. He has played 16 games in 2025, bolstering the defensive line for a Patriots team eyeing the No. 1 AFC seed. Earlier, he had a 2024 traffic stop incident in Rhode Island, where he initially accused police of racism but later apologized.